Namo Swadeshi Urban Malls planned in four Gujarat cities to expand market for indigenous products

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) Permanent retail spaces dedicated to indigenous products will be set up in four major Gujarat cities under a state initiative aimed at expanding markets for local artisans, self-help groups and small traders.

On Thursday, the state government announced that ‘Namo Swadeshi Urban Malls’ will be established in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot under the Gujarat Urban Livelihood Mission (GULM), creating permanent urban marketplaces where locally-produced goods can be sold directly to consumers.

The initiative is being implemented by the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department as part of efforts to strengthen the sale of indigenous products and support livelihoods in urban areas.

According to the government, the malls will provide organised and modern spaces where artisans, women associated with self-help groups, street vendors and small-scale industries can display and sell their products.

The programme builds on earlier ‘Swadeshi Melas’ organised across Gujarat’s urban centres.

During the state’s Urban Development Year 2025-26, such fairs were held in 16 municipal corporations as part of a plastic-free Swadeshi (indigenous) Festival.

The events offered temporary platforms for artisans, vendors and small traders to showcase locally-made products and reach urban buyers.

Officials said the proposed malls are intended to convert that temporary model into a permanent marketplace, enabling producers to access a stable retail outlet throughout the year.

Nationwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted campaigns encouraging domestic manufacturing and the use of indigenous goods, including ‘Make in India’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi’.

The state government said the new urban malls are aligned with those initiatives and are aimed at encouraging citizens to purchase locally-made products.

"The malls will allow consumers to access a variety of indigenous goods in a single location while helping create a direct connection between buyers and producers," officials said.

Apart from regular retail activity, the facilities may also host fairs and exhibitions showcasing products made by local artisans and small enterprises.

The state government has allocated Rs 45 crore in this year's budget for the establishment of the ‘Namo Swadeshi Urban Malls’ and for organising future Swadeshi Melas.

Officials said the project is intended to expand marketing opportunities for artisans, women’s self-help groups and street vendors while promoting the sale of domestically-produced goods in Gujarat’s major urban centres.

