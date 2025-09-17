NaMo App launches Seva Parv 2025, honoring PM Modi’s spirit of service

New Delhi, Sept 17 (IANS) To mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, volunteers on the NaMo App have launched a unique 15-day digital volunteering initiative under Seva Parv 2025. The engagement will run till October, honoring PM Modi’s lifelong commitment to the spirit of seva.

Seva Parv 2025 brings to life a collection of interactive experiences on NaMo App, inviting citizens and karyakartas to join hands in acts of service during the auspicious occasion of PM Modi’s birthday. Inspired by his guiding mantra, “sewa hi sankalp, rashtra pratham hi prerna" (Service is the resolution, nation first is the inspiration), the initiative empowers participants to live these ideals - offering seva, discovering the Prime Minister’s inspiring journey, and sharing heartfelt wishes in creative ways.

Packed with seva-inspired modules, lively quizzes, immersive exhibitions, and more, Seva Parv 2025 on the NaMo App opens the door for every citizen to step into the nation-first spirit that defines the Prime Minister’s legacy.

The NaMo App offers nine interactive activities that allow users to participate through service, learning, and sharing their wishes. They are as follows:

1. The Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva – 15 Acts of Service empowers citizens to contribute to a nationwide seva movement by choosing from 15 predefined activities such as planting a tree under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, donating blood, or participating in the Swachh Bharat campaign. Each act of service can be uploaded as a selfie picture on the NaMo App, earning the most active users recognition on the Seva Leaderboard and earning users a personalized certificate of recognition.

2. The Virtual Exhibition – Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi, “sewa hi sankalp, rashtra pratham hi prerna - 75 years" (Service is the resolution, nation first is the inspiration) captures defining milestones from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life.

Through interactive and immersive panels, videos, and a unique ‘selfie with PM’ engagement, the ‘Modi Milestones Photobooth’, users can journey from his childhood to his years of leadership, even clicking selfies against inspiring backdrops from PM Modi’s life. This module contains one comprehensive video, a selfie with PM photobooth, and an entire exhibition of his journey available to read and download as bifurcated into different eras.

3. Alongside these experiences, the AI Shubhkamna Reel combines the latest AI technology with emotion, allowing citizens to create personalized AI-generated birthday wishes for PM Modi in an instant. By sharing simple details, such as their name, profession, and the government schemes and benefits they have availed, users receive a custom-made video greeting complete with AI-generated audio and script, ready to download and share across social media platforms.

4. The Discover Your Modi Trait activity invites citizens to uncover which of the Prime Minister’s remarkable qualities they share, whether as a Visionary, Calm in Crisis, or Nation Builder. After answering a few questions, users receive a personalized trait card, highlighting the strength they share with India’s Pradhan Sevak.

5. Complementing this, the Know Your NaMo Quiz challenges users’ knowledge of PM Modi’s life and leadership through 10 questions, rewarding participants with instant scores and downloadable certificates. A user may take the quiz multiple times until they achieve a perfect 10/10 score.

6. As a symbolic collective tribute, the Main Bhi Modi activity invites citizens to upload selfies while engaging in seva. These images from every participant come together to form a dynamic collage portrait of PM Modi, visually representing the spirit of unity through service.

7. In addition, the NaMo Book Collection section offers curated sets of books chronicling PM Modi’s inspiring journey. These books have been authored by subject matter experts on the life and works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Users can order these books for themselves or send them as gifts directly through the NaMo App to inspire others about his life.

8. Along with this, the NaMo Merchandise gives citizens an opportunity to carry a part of the engagement with them. From T-shirts and mugs to caps, users can choose merchandise featuring brand new fresh slogans of PM Modi and order them directly through the NaMo App.

9. Concluding this experience, the World Wishes PM Modi feature offers a global perspective, showcasing greetings from world leaders, dignitaries, and international personalities in real-time, all collated in one place. The feed reflects the PM’s growing global stature while allowing citizens to connect directly with live wishes on social platforms.

Through these diverse digital activities, the NaMo App’s Seva Parv 2025 marks PM Modi’s birthday as a reaffirmation of service, values, and shared national pride. It provides citizens across the globe with an opportunity to actively volunteer and participate in this spirit of seva, connect with PM Modi’s journey, and contribute to a collective tribute that reflects the ethos of nation-first service. One can engage in the Seva Parv 2025 by visiting portal.

