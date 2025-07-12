Namibian female Cheetah Nabha succumbs to injuries

Bhopal, July 12 (IANS) In a poignant development from Kuno National Park, a Namibian female cheetah named ‘Nabha’ has died following injuries sustained during a hunting attempt within her 'Soft Release Boma'. Boma refers to an enclosure, particularly in East and Southern Africa.

She was among the 20 Cheetahs who were transported from Namibia in the second phase of India's ambitious 'Cheetah Reintroduction Project' in two batches on September 17, 2022 and February 2023.

The 8-year-old cheetah had been under medical care for a week after suffering severe fractures in both the ulna and fibula on her left limb, along with additional injuries, a statement said.

Despite the best efforts of veterinary teams, Nabha tragically succumbed to her wounds.

Details surrounding the incident will be further clarified upon the completion of the post-mortem report.

Nabha's death marks a somber moment in the ongoing Cheetah Reintroduction Project, a landmark initiative aimed at reviving the cheetah population in India after a 70-year absence.

Brought from Namibia as part of this ambitious conservation effort, Nabha was among the first group of cheetahs to set foot in the country.

"Female cheetah Nabha was badly injured a week back, probably during a hunting attempt inside her soft release enclosure. She had fractures in both ulna and fibula on the left side along with other injuries," Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said in a statement.

Despite this setback, there is promising news from Kuno National Park. The current cheetah population stands at 26, comprising 9 adults (6 females and 3 males) and 17 cubs born in India.

Wildlife officials report that all animals are in good health, with recent anti-ecto-parasitic treatments successfully administered.

Notably, 16 of the cheetahs have now transitioned into the wild, where they are adapting impressively.

Officials note that they have learned to co-exist with co-predators and are engaging in regular hunting activities — a critical benchmark for the project’s success.

Two male cheetahs stationed at Gandhisagar are also thriving.

The Field Director of the Cheetah Project emphasised that the overall condition of the cheetahs is encouraging, especially the mothers Veera and Nirva, who are caring for their newborn cubs.

As the project progresses, every success — and every loss — serves as a powerful reminder of both the promise and challenges of wildlife conservation.

Kuno continues to be a vital landscape for India’s grand experiment in species restoration.

Nabha's story underscores the delicate balance of nature and the enduring commitment of those working to protect it.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said on many occasions that more cheetahs will be introduced at other locations.

Earlier this year he had released two cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar wildlife area near Neemuch (west Madhya Pradesh).

