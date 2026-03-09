Namibian cheetah Jwala gives birth to five cubs at Kuno, India born tally rises to 33

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh), March 9 (IANS) Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh welcomed another milestone in India’s cheetah programme on Monday as Namibian female cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs, taking the total number of India-born cheetah cubs to 33.

Read More

Jwala, part of the first batch of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno on September 17, 2022, has now delivered cubs for the third time since her relocation to India.

Sharing the development, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav described the birth as a proud moment for Project Cheetah. He said Jwala, a successful third-time mother, delivered five cubs at Kuno National Park, marking another milestone in India’s wildlife conservation efforts.

“With this birth, the number of thriving Indian-born cheetah cubs has risen to 33. This is also the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil,” the minister said in a post on X.

He added that the achievement reflected the dedicated efforts and commitment of veterinarians, forest officials and field staff working on the ground to ensure the success of the cheetah reintroduction programme.

“With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53,” he said.

The development comes over a week after the third batch of nine cheetahs -- six females and three males -- was brought from Botswana and released at Kuno National Park by the Union Environment Minister on February 28.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed happiness over the birth of the cubs and termed it a historic moment for wildlife conservation.

“Cheetah Jwala has given birth to five cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India’s cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He added that the development was a proud moment for the country and a strong testament to the success of India’s cheetah reintroduction efforts.

Last month, another cheetah named Gamini also gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park, further strengthening the growing cheetah population in the country.

--IANS

pd/skp