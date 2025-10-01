Namaz timings in Bareilly unusually uniform on Sep 26: SP Manush Pareek

Bareilly, Oct 1 (IANS) Bareilly SP Manush Pareek on Wednesday revealed details about the recent violence in the district following the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, which escalated into violent clashes, revealing that while Namaz timings usually vary, on the day of the incident (September 26), they were almost the same across Bareilly.

Speaking to IANS, Pareek said: "On the 26th, after Friday prayers, an incident of unrest occurred, during which 10 cases were registered. So far, 81 people have been arrested and sent to jail. Among them, three were shot in the leg during scuffles. More suspects are being identified through CCTV footage and various videos and are being apprehended accordingly."

"One significant detail that has come to light is that Namaz timings, which are usually different in various places, were almost the same on September 26," the SP said.

In response to the unrest that followed the 'I Love Muhammad' incident, city police also conducted a flag march to maintain law and order.

Earlier in the day, Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya announced that two more accused in the violence had been arrested during an encounter. He assured that all those involved in the violence would be brought to justice and that the investigation is ongoing.

"Two accused have been arrested during the encounter and have been sent for medical treatment. Their names are Idris and Iqbal. Idris has around 20 cases against him, including burglary and robbery, while Iqbal has 17 similar cases. During the operation, we recovered an anti-raid gun, a revolver, and live cartridges from them," the SSP said.

The Bareilly riots broke out on September 26, following Friday prayers, when a large group of people took to the streets holding placards and posters reading “I Love Muhammad” while chanting slogans. The crowd was marching towards the Islamia Ground and the Khalil School Chowk.

Police asked the crowd to disperse when they began chanting "Nara-e-Taqbeer," but the protesters did not comply. Tensions escalated, and the crowd became unruly. Some individuals reportedly started pelting stones at the police, prompting a baton charge by the authorities.

The baton charge led to a stampede-like situation, causing chaos in the vicinity. During the unrest, rioters vandalised at least two motorcycles and targeted a local shop. Following the police intervention, the crowd eventually dispersed, leaving slippers, shoes, and stones scattered across a 200-metre radius near Khalil Tiraha.

On September 27, Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested. His support for the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign had sparked unrest in Bareilly. Authorities reported that a large crowd gathered outside his residence after a video he posted backing the campaign went viral. The gathering swelled, raising concerns of further disturbances in the area.

Tauqeer Raza has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody as officials continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further flare-ups.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others following the Bareilly unrest. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Board demanded their immediate release and criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the situation.

--IANS

jk/vd