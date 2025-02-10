Namami Gange Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 spreads message of cleanliness and conservation

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Namami Gange pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 has emerged as a major attraction, drawing thousands of visitors and pilgrims. Organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the exhibition is effectively spreading awareness about the importance of river conservation and cleanliness.

As visitors approach the pavilion, they are greeted by a striking map of India crafted from industrial waste.

The Ganga River is highlighted with special lighting, symbolizing its purity and continuous flow. At the entrance, the inscription "Water is Life" underscores the significance of water conservation.

A unique interactive Biodiversity Tunnel offers an immersive experience. Advanced audio-visual presentations showcase the diverse ecosystem of the Gang's riverbanks, accompanied by the soothing sounds of chirping birds and the natural beauty of the riverside.

A grand statue of Lord Shiva stands as a centerpiece, depicting the holy river Ganga flowing from his locks. Illuminated with vibrant lights and surrounded by a lifelike display of Himalayan flora, the statue is a key attraction.



Visitor Viraj Trivedi expressed his delight, saying, "When I entered, I felt really good. I saw many interesting things inside and also had the opportunity to see Lord Shiva's idol. Mahakumbh is an important festival for Hindus, and we must keep the Ganga clean."

A compelling sand art display illustrates the impact of human activities on the Ganga, reinforcing messages of cleanliness and conservation.

The digital exhibition section provides an insightful look at various initiatives for Ganga conservation, including sewage treatment plants and riverbank development projects. Detailed models showcase modern water management technologies.

Replicas of dolphins, turtles, and crocodiles found in Ganga have become major attractions within the pavilion. Among them, the Ganges River Dolphin, known as the 'Tiger of the Ganges,' symbolizes the need for preserving local wildlife. Additionally, various species of fish found in the river are displayed, emphasizing its rich aquatic biodiversity.



Atharv Raj, Nodal Officer of Namami Gange, highlighted the interactive elements of the exhibition, stating, "We have created attractive selfie points and installed models of gharials, turtles, and dolphins. This has become a major attraction for visitors, with approximately 70,000 people visiting every day."

Several stalls, set up by the Ganga Task Force, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, and the District Ganga Committee, provide visitors with information on conservation efforts, public awareness initiatives, and waste management strategies.



Ashish Kumar, another visitor, shared his experience, saying, "When I entered, I saw the grand idol of Mahadev, sand art, Ganges fish, and many artworks. It has beautifully explained how we should keep the Ganga clean."

Neha Kumari, also a visitor, added, "As soon as I entered, I saw Mahadev's statue, sand art, crocodiles, and many other things. Everything is explained very well about how to keep the Ganga clean."



The pavilion also offers historical insights into the Ganga River and details about the Dwadash Madhav Parikrama, a pilgrimage associated with twelve sacred Madhav temples.

A miniature model of the famous Ghats of Varanasi captivates visitors, depicting the divine atmosphere of the Ganga Aarti and intricate historical architecture. Floating boats, temple spires, and a statue of Lord Ganesha add to the lifelike representation.

A special counter distributes Namami Gange-themed caps, badges, bags, and Champak books for children, while a reading corner established by the National Book Trust caters to book lovers.

Through its captivating displays, the Namami Gange pavilion is not only educating visitors about the significance of Ganga cleanliness and conservation but also fostering a deep cultural and emotional connection with the sacred river. (ANI)

