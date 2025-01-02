Namami Gange Mission Revives Niranjana River: A New Chapter for Cultural and Environmental Heritage

New Delhi: The Niranjana (Phalgu) river has its special place in the cultural and religious heritage of India. This river, which originates from Chatra in Jharkhand and flows through Gaya in Bihar, is not just a stream of water but is a symbol of spiritual faith and cultural identity for the followers of Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. But with time, due to decreasing water flow, pollution, siltation, and encroachment, this holy river is now facing an environmental crisis. Today this river is losing its natural purity and uninterrupted flow, said an official statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

In such a situation, taking an important initiative towards the conservation and revival of the Niranjana River, an important meeting was organized under the leadership of Rajiv Kumar Mittal, Director General of National Clean Ganga Mission. Executive Director (Project) Brijendra Swaroop, SMCG, Gokul Foundation (NGO) and various technical institutions participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, projects and strategies for the rejuvenation of the Niranjana River were discussed in detail. During this, the Director General emphasized adopting an approach based on science, community participation, and sustainable development to ensure the conservation and revival of the river. He also highlighted the challenges and solutions that would help in securing the future of the river.

It was informed in the meeting that a multi-pronged strategy has been prepared for the revival of the Niranjana River

However, the road to rejuvenation of the Niranjana river is fraught with challenges. Decreasing groundwater levels, unplanned urbanisation, and untreated waste, as well as climate change, have had a profound impact on rainfall patterns and river flow, further complicating the situation. However, the project is expected to improve groundwater recharge and ecological stability . Also, a sustainable model for sustainable water management will be developed while encouraging community participation.

The Niranjana River Revival Project is a unique initiative aligned with the national goals of "Namami Gange", which is not only an effort to conserve the river but also a symbol of a wonderful confluence of culture and environment. The aim of this project is not only to revive the flow of the river but the mission is to make it a source of inspiration and role model for present and future generations. This effort to revive the Niranjana River is not only an environmental improvement but also a symbol of a cultural renaissance, which will pave the way for preserving its heritage in times to come.

This strategy is based on a scientific approach, immediate solutions, and community participation. Under the project, the geographical, hydrological, and socio-economic conditions of the river will be studied in detail. For this, a strong alliance has been formed between IIT-Roorkee, IIT-BHU, NABARD Consultancy Services and South Bihar University.

This scheme will be implemented on a scientific basis. In the first phase, 21 water bodies will be revived and recharge ditches will be constructed to restore the base flow of the river in the Gaya and Chatra districts. Along with technical expertise, active participation of local communities will be ensured in this project. This will not only show technical sensitivity but will also present an example of community participation.

To make the river revival a lasting success, a green revolution is in the pipeline under the leadership of the Gokul Foundation. Large-scale afforestation and ecological restoration work will be undertaken under this initiative. But this is not just a tree-planting campaign; it is a plan to connect people with nature and make them the core pillar of this mission. Local communities will be motivated through awareness programmes and active participation so that every citizen can be a part of this change.

