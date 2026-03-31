Nalanda stampede death toll climbs to 8; probe underway

Nalanda, March 31 (IANS) Eight people have died while eight others were injured in the Nalanda stampede on Tuesday, police confirmed.

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A stampede broke out during prayers at Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda.

In a statement, the police said that earlier in the day, the situation at the Maa Sheetla Temple -- located within the jurisdiction of the Deepnagar Police Station -- "suddenly spiralled out of control due to severe overcrowding during worship rituals."

"According to information received thus far, this unfortunate incident has resulted in the deaths of eight devotees and injuries to eight others," the police said.

Upon learning about the incident, police officials, together with residents, hurried to the location and initiated relief and rescue efforts. Visuals from the scene depicted numerous devotees assembled within the temple grounds.

The Nalanda District Police Administration reached the scene immediately to commence relief and rescue operations, officials said.

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care, where they are currently receiving appropriate treatment.

The site of the incident has been inspected by Animesh Kumar Parashar, Commissioner of the Patna Division, and other senior officials.

Furthermore, Kundan Kumar, District Magistrate of Nalanda, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni, and Deputy Development Commissioner of Nalanda Shubham Kumar are present at the scene, supervising the relief and rescue operations and ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place, the officials said.

The situation is currently under control.

The District Administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident, and necessary action is being taken.

CCTV footage installed within the temple premises is currently being reviewed.

"A scientific and thorough inspection of the incident site is being conducted by an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team," the police statement read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic Nalanda stampede and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs for those affected.

--IANS

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