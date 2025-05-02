Nainital Rape Case: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami assures victim's family of support

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday assured the family of the Nainital rape victim of full support and said that the culprits would face the strictest punishment.

"In view of the seriousness of the Nainital rape case, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken to the victim's family over the phone and consoled them deeply. The Chief Minister assured all possible help to the affected family and said that the state government stands firmly with the victim and her family," as per an Uttarakhand CMO release.

Chief Minister Dhami directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide immediate security and assistance.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police Nainital to promptly provide necessary security and administrative assistance to the victim's family," the release read.

Chief Minister Dhami also vowed that the culprits would face the strictest punishment.

"The Chief Minister said that the culprits will not be spared under any circumstances and will be given the strictest punishment. He talked about ensuring a quick investigation and speedy justice in the case. He said the state government will punish the criminal who committed this inhuman act. We all stand with the victim with full sympathy," the release read.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police also met the victim and her family and assured them of a fair investigation and security.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the District Magistrate directed the Probation Officer to link the victim with the sponsorship scheme and directed the Social Welfare Officer to complete the process of permissible financial assistance to the girl and make it available by tomorrow," the release read.

In addition, the victim's family was told that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the state government will also make arrangements for the proper education of the victim girl and her sister so that the girl's future can be secured.

The District Magistrate informed that Nainital's law and order situation is completely under control and that Nainital is entirely safe for tourists. Strict action is being taken against illegal elements spoiling the city's atmosphere. (ANI)

