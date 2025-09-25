Naib Tehsildar dies of 'heart attack' while on duty at Bhopal airport

Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) A Naib Tehsildar posted in Madhya Pradesh, Dinesh Sahu, died of a sudden heart attack while on duty at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The incident has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to initial reports, Sahu was present at the airport as part of his official assignment when he suddenly collapsed.

Airport staff and security personnel immediately rushed to his aid and alerted emergency services.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge, Inspector Rajesh Bhadoriya, confirmed the incident and stated that a case has been registered under procedural norms.

“We are treating this as a natural death due to cardiac arrest, but we are conducting a full inquiry to rule out any other possibilities. Statements from airport staff and witnesses are being recorded,” he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Preliminary findings suggest a cardiac event, but the final report is awaited.

Police are also reviewing Sahu’s recent medical history and work schedule to understand if there were any prior symptoms or stress-related factors.

The sudden demise of a government officer while on duty has sent shockwaves through the administrative community.

Colleagues described Dinesh Sahu as a sincere and disciplined officer who carried out his responsibilities with dedication.

Many officials expressed grief and extended condolences to his family. The incident has also raised concerns about health monitoring and emergency preparedness for field officers, especially those working in high-pressure environments.

Authorities have assured that all protocols were followed during the emergency response and that the matter is being handled with due sensitivity.

Final rites will be conducted after completion of legal formalities. Police have appealed to anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the inquiry.

