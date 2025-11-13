Nagarjuna withdraws defamation case against Telangana minister Surekha

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Popular Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna withdrew defamation case against Telangana's Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday, a day after the latter expressed regret over her statement about the actor and his family members.

The court of Special Judicial first Class Magistrate dismissed the case as withdrawn after Nagarjuna filed a petition under Section 280 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and virtually informed that he is withdrawing the case.

The Minister on Wednesday took to X to clarify that the statement she made was not to intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family member.

"I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to Nagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members," the Minister said.

"I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same," she added.

The Minister had made the controversial statement on October 2 last year blaming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) for the divorce between Nagarjuna's actor son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Following the Minister's remarks, Samantha had issued a statement clarifying that her divorce was with mutual consent and amicable.

She urged the Minister not to trivialise her journey and be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy.

Konda Surekha later posted on X that she was withdrawing her comments.

The Minister said that her comments were not meant to hurt her sentiments but to question a leader's belittling of women.

However, Nagarjuna filed a petition in a city court under Section 356 of BNS.

He said that the Minister's remarks harmed the dignity and reputation of his family.

Nagarjuna had said that the Minister had made disrespectful comments about his family, particularly regarding the divorce of his son, Naga Chaitanya, from Samantha.

The actor complained that Konda Surekha's remarks tarnished his family's reputation, which has been built over decades through their work in the film industry and social service initiatives.

Though KTR had issued a legal notice asking the Minister to retract her statement and apologise, she said she was standing by her comments about the BRS leader.

Following this, KTR also initiated defamation proceedings against the Minister.

Meanwhile, Konda Surekha said on Thursday that KTR had provoked her into making those remarks.

She told media that she has no personal animosity towards anyone.

"I unintentionally made those remarks. Upon realising that I hurt someone, I felt bad and withdrew those remarks," she said.

