Nagar kirtan in J&K's Srinagar to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national Convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday participated in the nagar kirtan as a part of the commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

The Nagar Kirtan, which started from Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi here, will reach Gurdwara Shri Sis Ganj Sahib in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib on Saturday after halting in Pathankot and Hoshiarpur.

The Chief Minister and the AAP Convener said it was a historic occasion as all of "us were commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, who made the supreme sacrifice for humanity".

They said all of "us were very fortunate to have got the chance to be part of these historic events during our lifetime".

Kejriwal and CM Mann said the almighty had bestowed his bountiful blessings on the state government to accomplish this gigantic task, and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

They called upon the people to follow the path shown by the great Guru Sahib to humanity. They said the government is committed to observing this sacred occasion in an unsurpassed and befitting manner.

The leaders exhorted people to imbue the Guru's ideology, which had emerged as a unifying force binding the entire country in an unbreakable social fabric.

They reminded the people of Guru's unparalleled contribution to upholding the age-old traditions of secularism, besides safeguarding human rights and ensuring religious freedom, for which he sacrificed his own life.

Kejriwal and CM Mann said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that a befitting tribute is paid to the great Guru sahib on this sacred occasion.

The leaders said they were "greatly moved" by the devotion and dedication displayed by the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir.

They specially thanked the Chief Minister Abdullah for making this historic event a reality. They said it was indeed a proud moment for the entire Sikh community and the brethren in Jammu and Kashmir, who deserve special thanks and felicitations for this.

--IANS

vg/svn