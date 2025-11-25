Nagaland tourism minister flags off aerial helicopter experience for Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Nov 25 (IANS) Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, on Tuesday flagged off the Aerial Experience Rides - Helicopter Service for the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2025 at the Lerie Helipad, Kohima, officials said.

An official of the Tourism Department said that the helicopter service has been initiated by a private company in collaboration with the Tourism Department of the state government with the aim of enhancing tourism experiences during the 10-day iconic Hornbill Festival.

The launch marks a significant stride towards offering chartered aerial experiences and improved connectivity for tourists visiting the state. According to the official, the service will offer opportunities for sightseeing around Kohima, aerial views of the scenic Dzukou Valley, flights between Kohima and Kigwema and an exclusive bird’s-eye perspective of the Hornbill Festival.

Tourists will also be able to charter the helicopter to visit destinations across Nagaland, he said.

Rates for the Aerial Experience Rides will be subsidised, encouraging participation from visitors within the state, domestic travellers, and international tourists. The partnership with the company is expected to serve as a model to promote tourism across the Northeast region, the official said.

Bookings can be made through the Tourism Department’s social media handles, the information counter at Kisama, the official website or through designated contact numbers.

The helicopter service will operate from Dimapur Airport, Kohima Heliport and Kigwema Heliport, offering convenient access for tourists throughout the festival period.

Advisor to the Nagaland Chief Minister and Chairman IDAN (Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland), Chairman, TaFMA, Theja Meru, OSD, Transport Department, Myingthungo Ababe Ezung, Captain Amitabh and officials from the Tourism Department were also present on the occasion.

The 26th edition of the annual 'Hornbill Festival', which coincides with the Statehood Day celebrations, like previous years, will be held at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama between December 1 and 10.

