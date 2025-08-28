Nagaland rolls out Centre’s nationwide Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan to empower tribals

Kohima, Aug 28 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said on Thursday that the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan program focuses on building leadership at the rural level while also providing tribal villages with essential assets and services.

The Chief Secretary said that Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a nationwide movement launched by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and this is a holistic approach aimed at empowering local communities and promoting inclusive development.

Imchen chaired the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan (AKA) state-level orientation program, and said that the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched to empower tribal communities and strengthen responsive governance.

This initiative aims to create a cadre of two million grassroots change leaders across one lakh tribal villages, promoting inclusive development and bridging the last-mile delivery gap.

The Chief Secretary, while delivering his opening remarks, said the AKA program focuses on building leadership at the rural level while also providing tribal villages with essential assets and services.

Imchen reiterated that by combining leadership development with asset creation and service delivery, the program can have a transformative impact on tribal communities, promoting sustainable development and social change.

Terming Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan as a game-changer initiative, Imchen said that the program is not just a scheme, but a grassroots governance revolution designed to empower tribal communities through leadership development and responsive governance.

He went on to say that by bringing together different departments and providing essential services and facilities, this program aims to benefit the common man and village people.

He remarked that overall, the AKA has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people in tribal communities, and its impact will likely be felt for years to come. Imchen further said the collaborative approach through convergence can help bridge the gap in service delivery and promote inclusive development in the region. ‎

He reminded the Deputy Commissioners to give adequate attention to the program and ensure successful implementation in their respective districts.

Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, Angelina Tajen, presenting the programme overview, emphasised that the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a people-centric approach, focusing on promoting inclusive development, social change, and sustainable growth in tribal communities.

Tajen said that there will be convergence among 15 departments, including Tribal Affairs, Rural Development, Health, Education, and others, and it will focus on 608 villages across Nagaland to provide saturation coverage for tribal families and villages.

--IANS

sc/dan