Nagaland rich in cultural heritage, says Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Kohima, Feb 2 (IANS) Acting Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday said that the state is endowed with extraordinary cultural wealth, vividly reflected in its diverse traditions, languages, folklore, music and rich artistic expressions.

Bhalla on Monday presented the Governor’s Award for distinction in the fields of arts, music and literature 2025 at a formal ceremony held at Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall, Lok Bhavan in Kohima.

Addressing the function, he emphasised that arts and literature in the state are deeply woven into everyday life and represent the living memory and soul of its people.

Highlighting the importance of creative disciplines in a rapidly changing world, the Governor noted that artists, musicians and writers serve both as custodians of heritage and pioneers of new thought. Through their work, they help society progress while preserving its roots.

Describing the occasion as a celebration of the creative spirit, cultural depth, and intellectual vitality of Nagaland, he stated that the event recognises not only individual excellence but also the enduring power of creativity to inspire, uplift, and unite communities.

Congratulating the awardees, he said their success reflects perseverance, passion, and purpose, and serves as a strong message to youth that commitment to creative pursuits is both noble and nation-building.

Bhalla, who is also the Governor of Manipur, appreciated the role of families, mentors, institutions and cultural organisations in supporting and nurturing creative talent.

Stressing the need for balanced progress, the Governor said that cultural growth must go hand in hand with economic and technological development. He called upon educational institutions, government departments and civil society organisations to continue promoting artistic talent and expanding platforms for creative expression.

Governor Bhalla further noted that the Nagaland government has been taking commendable steps to promote cultural creative expressions, which not only strengthen identity but also generate livelihoods and enhance the State’s presence at national and international levels.

The ceremony concluded with the Governor extending his heartfelt congratulations to all recipients and expressing hope that their work will continue to enlighten minds, touch hearts, and enrich Nagaland’s cultural legacy.

The Awardees for the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the field of Arts, Music and Literature 2025 were Mannyei Konyak from Mon district in the field of Arts, Guru Rarenbenba from Mokokchung district in the field of Arts, Colored Keys from Chumoukedima and Moko Koza of Phek district in the field of Music and Vishu Rita Krocha in the field of Literature.

