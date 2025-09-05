Nagaland ranks third in literacy among Indian states: CM Rio

Kohima, Sep 5 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Friday that the state has emerged as India's third most literate state at 95.7 per cent, only behind Kerala and Mizoram.

Addressing the Teacher's Day function in Kohima, the Chief Minister stated that when Nagaland attained statehood in 1963, the literacy rate was just 21.95 per cent, among the lowest in the country, but today, Nagaland has emerged as India's third most literate state at 95.7 per cent, only behind Kerala and Mizoram.

Such a high literacy rate reflected the tireless efforts of teachers, educationists and policy-makers in the state.

He also highlighted that Nagaland has 2,734 schools, 32,801 teachers and 4,10,389 school-going children.

Rio noted the progress made by the School Leadership Academy of Nagaland (SLAN), established in 2023, which is spearheading in-service teacher training and leadership development.

Taking forward the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Nagaland has introduced major reforms, he added.

He also stated that the Nagaland State Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage Education (NSCFSE) is now ready, and shortly will be launching the Systems for Outstanding Achievements and Reformation (SOAR) Mission, a partnership programme aimed at bringing global standards into our curriculum, teaching, assessment, and school management.

The state is also in the process of institutionalising the Nagaland State School Standards Authority (NSSSA), mandated under the National Education Policy 2020, which will serve as a regulatory authority to ensure quality benchmarks in schools.

To guide this effort, the Nagaland School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (NSQAAF) is currently being drafted, the Chief Minister informed.

He stressed that another key initiative being explored is the introduction of music education at the elementary level, in convergence with the Department of TaFMA, which will provide students with exposure to a globally benchmarked acoustic curriculum and open new avenues for creative growth.

Similarly, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, promotion of mother-tongue-based education is prioritised, and the government is collaborating with Nagaland University for the development and standardisation of tribal languages, certification of language teachers, and production of literature.

He also appealed to every teacher to continue to nurture curiosity, critical thinking and compassion in students so that they grow up to be responsible citizens, capable leaders, and good human beings, renewing the commitment to strengthen teaching as a profession and ensuring every child in Nagaland has access to quality education.

On the occasion, 13 teachers were presented the State Teachers’ Award and four schools were awarded Recognition of Excellence in School Safety - SSB Phase 2.

