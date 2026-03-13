Nagaland progressing across key sectors, youth potential driving growth: Guv

Kohima, March 13 (IANS) Newly appointed Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday said the Northeastern region has witnessed renewed focus and investment in recent years, particularly in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development.

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After assuming office as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland, Yadav addressed the people of the state and highlighted that various initiatives undertaken by the government are expanding opportunities while integrating the region more closely with the national growth story, without compromising its unique identity and traditions.

He noted that Nagaland has been steadily progressing across several sectors, including infrastructure, education, agriculture, tourism, digital connectivity and entrepreneurship.

“These developments are creating new possibilities for economic growth and improving the quality of life for the people,” the Governor said.

Yadav also praised the youth of Nagaland for their achievements in diverse fields such as education, sports, arts, entrepreneurship and public service.

“I am particularly encouraged by the energy and talent of the youth of Nagaland. Their achievements reflect the creativity, determination and potential of the younger generation,” he said.

The Governor emphasised that creating meaningful opportunities for educated youth remains a key priority.

He noted that it is encouraging to see many young people exploring avenues in entrepreneurship, agriculture-based enterprises, tourism and the digital economy.

“With the right skills, innovation and institutional support, these sectors can generate employment and encourage our youth to become creators of opportunities,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of stability, Yadav said the aspirations of the people for lasting peace, stability and development remain paramount.

“Peace and harmony provide the foundation for sustainable progress, and with collective effort and mutual understanding, Nagaland will continue to move forward on the path of prosperity,” he said.

Referring to national progress, the Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made notable strides in economic development, modern infrastructure, advancements in science, technology and space, social empowerment and sporting excellence.

“These achievements have strengthened India’s standing on the global stage and reinforced its emergence as a rising global power,” he added.

Yadav also expressed his commitment to working with the people of Nagaland to strengthen peace, promote development and preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, veteran politician and former Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav took oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yadav at a simple ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Kohima.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and T.R. Zeliang, members of the state Cabinet, and top civil, security and military officials were present at the ceremony, which was conducted by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen.

--IANS

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