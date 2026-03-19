Nagaland: North East Youth Festival begins, celebrating unity and youth power

Kohima, March 19 (IANS) The 9th North East Youth Festival 2026, organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the State’s Department of Youth Resources and Sports, commenced at the Chumoukedima Football Stadium in Nagaland.

Read More

Addressing the inaugural programme as the special guest, Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav expressed gratitude to the Ministry for entrusting the State with the responsibility of hosting the festival.

He warmly welcomed delegates from all eight North Eastern states, along with participants from MY Bharat and the National Service Scheme, who had gathered from across the country. He said their presence reflected unity, cultural exchange and active youth participation.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the Governor said the festival aims to promote unity, harmony and cultural exchange among young people. Referring to this year’s theme, “Ashtalakshmi: Celebrating Eight Forces of Youth and Progress,” he said it symbolises the energy, diversity and immense potential of the youth in the region.

He encouraged participants to actively engage in various events, interact with one another and build lasting friendships. Stressing the role of youth in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, he urged them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

He also called upon the youth to act as ambassadors of their states and the region, promoting respect, cooperation and mutual understanding.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Ministry, the State Government and all stakeholders involved in organising the festival.

Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, S. Keoshu Yimkhiung, in his welcome address, extended greetings to all participants and guests.

He described the festival as a celebration of unity in diversity and a platform for showcasing the talents of youth from across the North Eastern states.

He encouraged participants to engage wholeheartedly, appreciate each other’s cultures and make the most of the opportunity.

He also expressed hope that the festival would be both meaningful and memorable.

Joint Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Shiv Ratan, thanked the Government of Nagaland for hosting the festival and commended the arrangements and hospitality extended to participants.

He said the North East Youth Festival serves as a vital platform to strengthen bonds among youth and celebrate the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Emphasising the importance of youth in nation‑building, he said the Government is committed to creating more opportunities for young people.

The inaugural programme began with an invocation by Rev. A. Temsu Longkumer, Pastor of Police Baptist Church, Chumoukedima. This was followed by the introduction and parade of contingents from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The event also featured a special performance by students of Grace Academy, Dimapur, and vibrant cultural presentations by participating states, including a martial arts demonstration by the Nagaland contingent.

--IANS

sc/dan