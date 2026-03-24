Nagaland launches district school leaders' community to boost academic reforms

Kohima, March 24 (IANS) The Nagaland government on Tuesday launched the District School and System Leaders Professional Learning Community (DSSL PLC), marking a significant step toward strengthening the state’s education system through collaborative leadership and institutional reform.

Read More

Speaking at the launch, Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, said that a robust education system rests on three key pillars: school leadership, curriculum, and administration.

He stressed the need to strengthen these foundations while addressing persistent challenges, including infrastructure gaps, connectivity issues, a shortage of human resources, and logistical barriers that affect implementation at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the importance of rebuilding public confidence, Yhome emphasised that revitalising government schools remains a priority.

He expressed optimism that initiatives like the professional learning community would help restore trust in the public education system and create a more accountable and responsive framework.

Yhome also informed that a baseline survey covering 249 schools across the state has been undertaken, along with a pilot of the School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF), aimed at assessing existing conditions and guiding future interventions. Efforts are also underway to align reforms with the National Education Policy (NEP) and to develop a curriculum tailored to the state's needs.

The Advisor further underscored the importance of continuous teacher training and capacity building, stating that school leadership must function with greater personalisation and close coordination with the administrative system.

He called for a renewed approach to strengthening the public education system and improving governance.

Deputy Director of SCERT Nagaland, Benjung Yaden, highlighted the progress of the School Leadership Development Programme (SLDP), tracing its origins to the establishment of the National Centre for School Leadership under the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).

She noted that the programme aims to strengthen leadership across schools to improve learning outcomes.

Training initiatives under the SLDP include a one-month certificate course for school heads and senior teachers, as well as shorter programmes for head teachers. These are supported by locally adapted modules, research activities, and documentation of best practices.

Aligned with NEP-2020, the programme focuses on continuous professional development and leadership skills. The one-month course is conducted in three phases, combining classroom sessions, school-based project work, and final assessment.

Yaden added that hundreds of educators in Nagaland have already undergone training, with ongoing efforts to institutionalise the programme for professional advancement.

Secretary of School Education, Mhathung Tungoe, emphasised that innovative approaches are essential in today’s evolving educational landscape.

He said that educational excellence is a shared responsibility that shapes society's future. He highlighted that professional learning communities promote continuous improvement, shared expertise, and collaborative problem-solving among educators.

Recognising their importance, the School Leadership Academy under SCERT, in collaboration with the National Centre for School Leadership, NIEPA, and the NECTAR P3 consortium, launched the DSSL PLC in Nagaland.

Describing it as a transformative initiative, Tungoe said the platform would build a strong network of educational leaders to share best practices, drive systemic change, and enhance the overall quality of education in the state.

Principal Director of School Education, Shashank Pratap Singh, stated that nearly 385 leaders have been trained through the one-month leadership programme.

He noted that teacher training is now mandated under NEP 2020 and emphasised that while schools enjoy greater autonomy, accountability remains crucial, with school heads playing a key role.

On SLDP, Singh stressed that training should focus on practical implementation rather than compliance. He suggested that eligible teachers be identified in advance and trained before becoming eligible for promotion, ensuring that the programme supports professional growth rather than delays it.

He also referred to the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), a flagship scheme promoting adult literacy.

Surveys have been conducted in seven out of eleven districts as part of their implementation. Singh stressed that training must be supported by continuous mentoring, clear timelines, and structured engagement with district and sub-divisional education officers.

--IANS

sc/dan