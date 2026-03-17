Nagaland Guv honours veterans and Veer Naris at ex-servicemen rally in Kisama ​

Kohima, March 18 (IANS) Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday addressed an ex-servicemen rally held at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima, paying rich tributes to veterans, Veer Naris, and the families of brave soldiers for their immense contribution to the nation.​

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Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed heartfelt appreciation for the presence of veterans and their families, describing the occasion as a momentous one to honour those who have served the nation with courage and dedication.​

He lauded the Indian Army for upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and compassion, and for its continued commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their families. ​

The Governor noted that such rallies reflect the Army’s enduring traditions of camaraderie and lifelong support, reassuring every soldier that the nation remains grateful for their service.​

Emphasising the importance of recognising the sacrifices of the armed forces, Yadav said that veterans and Veer Naris are living symbols of the nation’s strength and resilience. Their stories of courage and sacrifice, he added, continue to inspire citizens and underline society’s collective responsibility to honour and support them with dignity. ​

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of the Army’s Spear Corps for organising the rally, and acknowledged the contributions of various organisations and institutional representatives who participated in the event. ​

He commended the State Administration of Nagaland for its continued initiatives aimed at the welfare of veterans and their families, highlighting the importance of civil-military collaboration. ​

The Governor saluted the unparalleled service, courage, and dedication of veterans and Veer Naris, affirming that their sacrifices have safeguarded the nation’s freedom and strengthened its democratic foundations. ​

He assured that the people of Nagaland, along with the Indian Army and the nation at large, will always honour and cherish their legacy with pride and gratitude. ​

During the programme, the President of the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) League submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting key concerns of the ex-servicemen community. ​

The Governor assured that the grievances would be examined and addressed with due consideration.

​--IANS

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