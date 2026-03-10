Nagaland coffee reaches global markets, demand rising in several nations: CM Rio​

Kohima, March 10 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that coffee produced in the state is now being exported to the United Arab Emirates, with demand steadily increasing from Bahrain, several European countries, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan. ​

Read More

He added that pineapple and processed ‘king chilli’ are also being exported to international markets.​

Participating in a discussion in the state assembly on the role of MSMEs, Rio said the government is promoting enterprise development in agriculture and allied sectors. Nagaland has emerged as a strong performer in the Export Preparedness Index 2024, ranking third among small states.​

As of March 9, 2026, a total of 48,655 enterprises have been registered on the Udyam portal in the state. Of these, 48,464 are micro enterprises, most of which fall under nano enterprises with a turnover below Rs 25 lakh, while 175 are small enterprises and 16 are medium enterprises.​

Under the Chief Minister’s Microfinance Initiative (CMMFI), 777 MSME units have been established, generating investments of over Rs 65 crore through government subsidy support and credit linkages. These enterprises, mainly in transport services, retail trade, hospitality, and small manufacturing, are expected to create more than 1,500 direct employment opportunities.​

The Chief Minister informed that 13 MSME development projects are currently under implementation, while 15 additional projects have been submitted to the Union Ministry of MSME for approval. These projects aim to strengthen industrial infrastructure and promote cluster-based development.​

Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the target for 2025–26 is 454 projects, of which 66 have already been sanctioned. Over the past five years, 3,715 beneficiaries have been supported through the scheme.​

Rio said the state is also implementing programmes such as the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) initiative to enhance competitiveness through capacity building, registration drives, and buyer-seller meets. The PM Vishwakarma Scheme has received over 25,000 artisan applications, with training and financial assistance being facilitated.​

Efforts are being made to promote cluster-based development and value addition in food processing, handicrafts, handloom, and agro-based industries. The government is examining provisions to ensure a percentage of procurement is sourced from indigenous MSMEs.​

To support traditional weaving communities, Rio said the state government is working on establishing a Yarn Bank in Nagaland to ensure steady availability of quality yarn at affordable rates, reduce production costs, and promote traditional Naga textile designs in wider markets.​

On skilling, the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM) has enrolled 3,091 candidates in training programmes as of February 2026. Out of these, 2,365 have completed training, while 495 are currently undergoing training, with further phases planned to meet the target of skilling 5,000 youth.​

Rio acknowledged that MSMEs still face challenges related to access to credit, bank approvals, and market linkages. The state is working with banks, district industries centres, and other stakeholders to address these issues and provide timely support. He urged legislators to encourage youth in their constituencies.​

He said the government will continue to focus on improving the ease of doing business, strengthening financial support systems, and promoting innovation to ensure MSMEs grow into sustainable and competitive enterprises in Nagaland.

--IANS

sc/dan