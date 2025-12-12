Nagaland CM Rio urges police to uphold pride, integrity and unity

Kohima, Dec 12 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged police to bring greater pride, honour, and laurels to the state.

Move forward with unity, integrity and unwavering dedication while serving the government and the people, he said, requesting the police officials to continue their journey of service with renewed vigour, discipline, and determination.

Inaugurating the Nagaland Police officers’ mess at the New Police Reserve in Phesema here, Rio said this new facility will be a reminder of the trust placed upon the police officers and will serve as an inspiration to strive for excellence in every duty they undertake.

He also thanked Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, for his initiative in taking the responsibility to construct the police officers’ mess.

The Chief Minister said that the old officers’ mess (Hill type) was constructed in 1981, and had served generations of officers faithfully for 42 long years.

Recognising the deteriorating structure, the government took a timely and visionary decision to dismantle the old structure and construct a new three-storied RCC building at the New Reserve, Phesema, in an initiative aimed at providing the police officers with dignity, comfort and facilities they truly deserve, Rio said.

He informed that with the initiative of the state government, funds for this project were graciously sanctioned by the Central government under Part-1 of the Special Assistance to States for capital investment (SASCI) 203-24.

Chief Engineer, Police Project, K.Imnajungba Jamir said that the total project cost of the Nagaland Police officers’ mess stands at Rs 7.02 crore, funded under SASCI, which was sanctioned part-wise.

In his address, Director General of Police Rupin Sharma informed the gathering that the pending pension cases of retiring police personnel will be gradually resolved, with the department targeting the settlement of 91 per cent of these cases within the next six months.

