Nagaland CM calls for pan-Naga unity, early solution to Naga political issue

Kohima, Feb 15 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday strongly advocated pan-Naga unity and urged the Centre to expedite an honourable and inclusive settlement of the long-pending Naga political issue.

Addressing the two-day Lui-Ngai-Ni celebration at Ukhrul district headquarters ground, Rio said unity and faith are essential prerequisites for progress and lasting peace.

The festival was organised by the United Naga Council (UNC) and hosted by the Tangkhul Naga Long, both influential Naga bodies.

Extending greetings on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the Lui-Ngai-Ni festival as more than a cultural festival, calling it a reaffirmation of Naga identity, heritage and shared destiny. He said Naga traditions, dances, folk songs, rituals and indigenous games are living expressions of the community’s worldview and values.

Stressing that true unity does not mean uniformity, Rio said the Naga people, though divided by administrative boundaries, remain emotionally and culturally integrated as one family. He underlined the need for a pan-Naga platform to provide a collective voice for common aspirations.

Referring to the merger of the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and NPF (Naga People’s Front) in October last year, under a common symbol, Rio termed it a historic step that strengthened unity and morale in the larger interest of the Naga people. He also congratulated Losu Dikho on his induction as Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

On the political issue, Rio reiterated the long-standing demand for integration of all contiguous Naga-inhabited areas under one administrative framework. He recalled that the Nagaland Assembly had passed multiple resolutions in support of this aspiration and said recent consultations with civil society groups reflected overwhelming public sentiment for an early settlement.

Rio noted that a Political Affairs Committee sub-committee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month to press for advancing the peace talks at the political level, and expressed hope for a timely, honourable and inclusive resolution.

“To our elders, you are the living libraries of our people. To our women, you are the pillars of our homes and culture. To our youth, you hold the plough for the next sowing. Embrace your heritage as the foundation of your strength and creativity,” the Chief Minister said in a post on his X account.

The event was attended by legislators from Nagaland and Manipur, senior officials, party leaders and representatives of various Naga tribes and civil society organisations.

The Lui-Ngai-Ni festival is celebrated by the Naga tribes almost simultaneously during the onset of spring to signify the propitious time for sowing of seeds.

--IANS

sc/uk