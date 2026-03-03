Nagaland Assembly refers ‘Vande Mataram’ row to panel​

Kohima, March 3 (IANS) The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday decided to refer the issue of singing the national song “Vande Mataram” in the house to a Select Committee for detailed examination, following objections raised by several legislators. ​

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced the decision after members, including those from the Naga People’s Front (NPF), expressed serious reservations over the directive to play or sing “Vande Mataram” preceding the national anthem during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. ​

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an order dated January 28, stated that the official version comprising all six stanzas of “Vande Mataram” shall be sung at official functions. ​

It further said that when both the national song and the national anthem are performed together, “Vande Mataram” will precede “Jana Gana Mana”. ​

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the views expressed by legislators had been duly noted and respected. While acknowledging the historical significance of the national song, he emphasised that the nation’s strength lies in its diversity, secular values, and adherence to constitutional principles. ​

Rio proposed that the matter be referred to a Select Committee of the House for comprehensive examination, including legal consultation, before arriving at a considered decision. ​

MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso, speaking on the issue of singing “Vande Mataram” as a prelude to the national anthem, opposed it, citing concerns about religious conscience in a predominantly Christian state. While affirming respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the principle of inclusive governance, he said patriotism must remain inclusive and constitutional. ​

He emphasised that India’s strength lies in its secular fabric and asserted that Nagaland’s patriotism is reflected in its respect for the Tricolour and the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”. ​

Rhutso noted that only the first two stanzas of “Vande Mataram”, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in his novel Anandamath, were adopted as the National Song in 1950. ​

He also cited a 1986 Supreme Court observation that singing “Vande Mataram” is not compulsory and that compelling it could infringe upon the freedom of religion under Article 25(1) of the Constitution. ​

In the context of Nagaland, he pointed out that Article 371A provides constitutional safeguards for religious and customary practices, and said any directive must respect the state’s unique identity. ​

Rhutso maintained that refusing to sing the song does not undermine the Constitution or the sovereignty and integrity of India, asserting that patriotism is demonstrated through loyalty, service, and respect for constitutional values. ​

He urged the government to review the directive in consultation with the House, to ensure that national unity remains inclusive and respects individual conscience. ​

MLA Ar. Jwenga, also participating in the discussion, raised concerns over the compulsory singing of “Vande Mataram” following the MHA notification. ​

While acknowledging the song’s historical importance, he said making it mandatory in Nagaland could raise constitutional and religious concerns in a predominantly Christian state.

​--IANS

sc/dan