Nagaland Assembly defers FNTA Bill after MHA seeks more time

Kohima, March 27 (IANS) The Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Nagaland Assembly on March 26 to grant greater economic and constitutional powers to six districts inhabited by seven backward tribes, has been deferred to the next emergent session of the House.

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Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Paton introduced the Bill in the Assembly on Thursday (March 26), and it was initially scheduled for consideration and passage on Friday (March 27).

However, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed the Assembly that, in view of a request from the Government of India — a signatory to the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) — as well as appeals from the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU), the government has decided to defer the Bill.

He emphasised the need to ensure that the provisions of the MoA are addressed in a legally sound and constitutionally tenable manner before proceeding further.

The Chief Minister stated that on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) communicated that the issue of conferring legislative powers to the FNTA, previously raised by the state government, remains under examination. The MHA also conveyed that the opinion of the Solicitor General of India is being sought on the matter.

Accordingly, the state government has been requested to allow more time to the MHA and to refrain from taking further action on the FNTA Bill until its views and opinion are received, Rio said.

He further informed the House that the ENLU had submitted a letter to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday evening. The letter referred to an earlier communication from the ENPO dated March 26 and urged the government to defer passage of the FNTA Bill until all concerns are addressed and clarity is achieved regarding the MoA.

An official statement had earlier noted that the agreement would pave the way for the creation of the FNTA for six backward districts -- Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator — along with the devolution of powers over 46 subjects to the new authority.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding either a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’ or full statehood for the six eastern districts, which are inhabited by seven backward tribes — Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung.

Rio reiterated that the state government remains committed to implementing the provisions of the MoA signed on February 5, 2026, between the Government of India, the Nagaland government, and the ENPO for the establishment of the FNTA. He added that the FNTA Bill, 2026, was drafted by the Law and Justice Department as part of this process.

The Chief Minister also noted that Union Home Minister Shah, who was present during the signing of the agreement, has expressed his intention to inaugurate the FNTA by April 2026, and that the state government is making concerted efforts to meet this timeline.

--IANS

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