Nagaland, Arunachal hold roundtable to boost cross-border cooperation and market linkages

Kohima, Dec 10 (IANS) The governments of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday held a roundtable meeting to foster dialogue on cross-border collaboration, market access and enterprise development between the two Northeastern states, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh was the state partner of the 10-day, 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, which concluded on Wednesday night with glittering performances by dozens of Naga tribes at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima.

A Nagaland government official said that the engagement of the two states underscored shared opportunities in trade, tourism, music, youth and sports development, art and culture and agriculture and allied knowledge exchange.

As a state partner, Arunachal Pradesh showcased its products at the festival site at Kisama as part of the Hornbill Festival, highlighting the state's cultural heritage and entrepreneurial initiatives.

This emerged as a vibrant platform showcasing the State's cultural richness and entrepreneurial capability, the official said. The pavilion featured a diverse range of offerings, including GI-based handicrafts and textiles, homemade pickles, traditional rice wine and beverages, tea and wellness products, as well as candles and fragrance items.

High visitor footfall and robust sales indicated growing demand for authentic, locally crafted products from the region.

Interactions during the engagement emphasised strengthening inter-state value chains, facilitating B2B and B2G linkages, and supporting artisans and entrepreneurs through collaborations, knowledge exchange, and institutional partnerships.

According to the official, both states reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation to unlock sustainable economic opportunities through cooperation and collective efforts to position the Northeast as a competitive and culturally unique investment destination.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to leverage the Hornbill Festival as a platform not only for cultural celebration but also for meaningful economic collaboration and enterprise promotion across the region.

An agreement of partnership between the governments of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh was also signed during the meeting, the official said.

The agreement covers collaboration in the areas of music, tourism cooperation, art and culture, industries and commerce, business exchanges and partnerships, youth and sports and agriculture and allied sectors.

The purpose of this partnership is to establish a framework for cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and joint initiatives between the two state governments, the official added.

