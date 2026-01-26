Nagaland among safest states in India, claims CM Rio

Kohima, Jan 26 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the state has remained one of the “most peaceful” states in the country over the past several years, with a stable law and order situation and no major security concerns.

Read More

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza, the Chief Minister said that the latest Crime in India 2023 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) places Nagaland among the safest states in the country, with a cognisable crime rate of 84.9 per lakh population, the second lowest in India.

Rio said that the state police have been taking sustained steps to maintain the prevailing peaceful situation and enhance enforcement capabilities.

To tackle new-age crimes, Nagaland Police has strengthened its cybercrime architecture, actively utilised national cyber platforms, and intensified action against financial and online offences.

He said that the police have also been carrying out a vigorous campaign against narcotics, targeting drug trafficking networks across the state.

Over the past year, Nagaland Police seized 230 kg of various drugs and around one lakh units of synthetic drugs. A total of 135 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, leading to the arrest of 218 persons, reflecting strong action against drug trafficking and efforts to protect communities from drug-related harm, Rio said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government remains committed to making concerted efforts across all sectors to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, in line with national aspirations.

Highlighting the state’s focus on agriculture and allied sectors, Rio said that the Agriculture Department has engaged AG Horizon Pvt. Ltd. as Programme Management Unit and consultancy to ensure effective implementation of initiatives and formulation of projects.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, more than 2.38 lakh farmers have benefited, with over Rs 763 crore directly credited into their bank accounts. He added that the state has also been implementing the National Mission on Natural Farming since 2024-25 to promote nature-based and sustainable farming through enhanced use of on-farm bio-inputs.

On healthcare, the Chief Minister said that access has expanded and strengthened through the implementation of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS).

So far, over 5.78 lakh PM-JAY and CMHIS (General) cards and 1.92 lakh CMHIS (EP) cards have been issued, benefiting more than one lakh people, with claim payouts exceeding Rs 450 crore since inception, he said.

Rio also inaugurated Nagaland’s first Drone School and Drone Centre of Excellence at the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre in Kohima. The state-of-the-art facility, a pioneering initiative of the State GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) under the Planning and Transformation Department, aims to equip youth with advanced drone technology skills and promote innovation-driven employment.

Describing the initiative as a major step towards harnessing modern technology for governance, development and public service delivery, the Chief Minister said that while drones were earlier associated mainly with warfare, they are now increasingly being used for developmental and civilian purposes.

The Drone School will serve as a hub for innovation and capacity building, enabling the transfer of technology and expertise to districts and interior areas so that the benefits reach the last mile, he added.

Rio said that the initiative would strengthen Nagaland’s preparedness for future challenges and help position the state as a leader in the effective use of drone technology.

--IANS

sc/dan