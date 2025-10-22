Naga flag, Constitution non-negotiable issues, reiterates NSCN-IM

Imphal, Oct 22 (IANS) The National Socialist Council of Nagalim's (NSCN-IM) Isak-Muivah faction on Wednesday reiterated that the Naga national flag and a Constitution are non-negotiable issues, while accusing the Centre of "losing the political will" to implement the 2015 Framework Agreement.

NSCN-IM General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, who arrived in Manipur’s Ukhrul district to visit his birthplace at Somdal village in the Naga-inhabited district for the first time in 50 years, said, in a message, that for the Nagalim and the Naga people, the Naga national flag and Naga national constitution are non-negotiable, whether it is today or tomorrow.

"I reiterate again that the only honourable negotiated political agreement shall be according to the letter and spirit of the Amsterdam Joint Communique and the Framework Agreement that officially recognises Nagalim's unique history, Nagalim sovereignty, sovereign Nagalim territory, the Naga national flag, and the Naga national Constitution,” the NSCN-IM supremo said.

The NSCN-IM General Secretary is expected to stay for about a week in Somdal village, his first visit since joining the Naga movement five decades ago.

Several senior NSCN-IM leaders accompanied Muivah to the Tangkhul Naga-inhabited district.

The entire Tangkhul Naga community is abuzz with excitement as they welcome one of the most significant figures in Naga history back to his homeland after decades of struggle for the Naga cause.

Thousands of Nagas from all walks of life, dressed in traditional attire and carrying NSCN-IM flags, greeted Muivah after his helicopter landed at Bakshi Ground in the district headquarters from Nagaland’s Dimapur. From there, he proceeded to a stage specially set up to accord him a grand reception.

A large number of Naga men, holding traditional spears and wearing customary headgears, turned up at the venue to welcome Muivah, the key negotiator in the Naga peace talks with the Union government since the NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997.

Muivah, in his message, said that in the current prevailing situation, the July 2002 communique and the August 2015 Framework Agreement signed by the two entities on the foundation of sovereignty, duly recognising the Nagalim's unique history and sovereignty, the Naga national flag, and the Naga national constitution, are the only foundations for an honourable negotiated political settlement between Nagalim and India.

Both the communique and the Framework Agreement are the unifying and rallying point for all Nagas today, wherever they are, the veteran Naga leader said, calling upon all Nagas, wherever they are, not to waver nor cower but to join the national salvation line based on the letter and spirit of these two.

He thanked the international community who have "stood behind Nagalim and the Naga people for all these years".

"It is my prayer and appeal to all of you that you will continue to support and advocate the righteous political cause of Nagalim," the Naga leader said.

He said that the NSCN had come to the negotiating table respecting international political norms for an honourable and acceptable negotiated political settlement through political negotiation, and for 28 years, patiently honoured the letter and spirit of the political peace process.

"However, India, having lost its political will to implement the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, is deliberately forcing Nagalim into the 'battlefield' through betrayals and provocative 'divide and rule' stratagem," Muivah claimed.

"We will not betray Nagalim's history and sovereignty and shall endeavour to conclude the final negotiated political settlement on the foundation of the letter and spirit of the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué and Framework Agreement."

He also declared that any national workers and Nagas who violate and betray the sanctity of the letter and spirit of these two by renouncing the Nagalim unique history and sovereignty, the Naga national flag and the constitution shall be deemed traitors to Nagalim and the Naga people.

The Union government has been holding political negotiations with the NSCN-IM and other Naga groups since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in 1997, and also inked the Framework Agreement in August 2015.

The government also entered into parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an amalgamation of at least seven Naga factions, in 2017. They signed the Agreed Position in November 2017.

However, the NSCN-IM has remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.

These demands were rejected by the Centre on a number of occasions.

