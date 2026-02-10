Nabin makes first appearance in Bihar Assembly after becoming BJP chief; House gives warm welcome

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) BJP MLA from Bankipur and newly-appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday for the first time after assuming his national role.

Read More

Members across party lines warmly welcomed him, and Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar formally greeted him on behalf of the House.

Addressing the Assembly, Nitin Nabin expressed deep gratitude, calling the moment unexpected in his two-decade-long legislative journey.

“My legislative career has spanned 20 years. I never imagined this day. I am grateful to the entire House for the blessings and goodwill expressed by the senior members present here,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience as a legislator, Nitin Nabin said that the Assembly serves as a vital platform for understanding public issues and voicing the concerns of the people.

He noted that legislators learn not only to advocate strongly for public causes but also to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House.

He recalled entering the Assembly as an MLA in 2006 and observing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governance closely since then.

Without positioning himself as either part of the ruling party or the Opposition, Nitin Nabin described the period from 2005 onwards as transformative for Bihar.

“As a student studying outside Bihar at that time, we often heard negative perceptions about the state. But when I look at Bihar from 2006 to 2026, I feel that the place Bihar enjoys today across the country is the result of the image transformation achieved over the last two decades,” he said.

Nitin Nabin credited Prime Minister Modi for placing trust in him and emphasised the importance of working within institutional systems.

He said Bihar has witnessed several leaders who contributed to its periods of progress and glory, and that the current generation should draw inspiration from leadership rooted in service, transparency, and understanding of ground realities.

Highlighting governance values, he said the Prime Minister leads with a spirit of service, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has focussed on ensuring transparent governance and steering Bihar forward from challenging circumstances.

“Such leadership remains a constant source of inspiration,” he added.

During his address, Nitin Nabin became emotional while remembering his father, Naveen Kishore Sinha.

He said his political journey has always been guided by his father’s ideals.

“In today’s times, public representatives must connect with the people in such a way that even when we are no longer present, our work continues to speak for us. True political success lies in being remembered for meaningful contributions,” he said.

His speech was met with appreciation from members of the House, marking a significant moment in his political career.

--IANS

ajk/rad