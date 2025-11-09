My son’s death is a mystery, says Jubilee Hills MLA’s mother

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Maganti Mahananda Kumari, mother of BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills, late Maganti Gopinath, on Sunday said that his death remains a mystery.

The 92-year-old said, despite being Gopinath’s mother, she was not given the information when he passed away.

“I don’t know if he passed away on June 6 or June 8,” she told media persons, a day after lodging a complaint with the police seeking an inquiry into her son’s death and alleged negligence by those responsible for his medical care.

Two days before the by-election in Jubilee Hills, in which Gopinath’s second wife, Maganti Sunitha, is contesting as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate, his mother, along with his first wife Malini and their son Tarak, spoke to media persons.

Kumari alleged that, though her son had earned a big reputation by becoming MLA three times, she was not allowed to see him even once when he was in the hospital.

She said they were told that Gopinath died on June 8. The announcement was made after BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) came out of the hospital.

She also revealed that Gopinath had not divorced his first wife, but the legal heir certificate does not have her name and the names of his first wife and their son.

Kumari said she had been pleading with KTR to do justice to her, but he did nothing. KTR did not even inform them while giving the ticket to Sunitha, she said.

“This is not about money. This is about our identity, and that’s why we have come before the media,” she said.

Kumari said she suffered as Gopinath’s mother, while his first wife, Malini, had to bear insults. She believes that Gopinath had a soft corner for Malini as he had not divorced her.

Gopinath’s son Tarak lamented that they have no legal status. He also stated that his father had not legally divorced his mother. He said that he was abroad for his studies, and his father wanted to come for his graduation day ceremony, but he died suddenly.

Tarak claimed that Sunitha told him over the phone that he did not need to come to India and that he could send his resume, as 'KTR uncle' has promised to get him a job in some company.

When Sunitha filed her nomination for the by-election, Malini and Tarak had raised their objections. He had stated that Sunitha was in a live-in relationship with his father, as he had not divorced his first wife, Malini. However, the returning officer accepted Sunitha’s nomination.

Mahananda Kumari on Saturday filed a formal complaint with the Raidurgam Police Station, seeking a detailed inquiry into the ‘mysterious circumstances’ surrounding her son’s death.

She stated that her son, who had been suffering from multiple ailments and comorbidities, died at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, on June 8, 2025. She alleged that there were inconsistencies in the hospital’s handling of his treatment and the timing of his death declaration, indicating foul play.

Kumari further alleged that she was denied access to her son while he was in intensive care at AIG Hospital. According to her, hospital security, acting on written instructions signed by one Dishira, barred her from seeing him.

