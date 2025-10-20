‘My loyalty is to conscience’: Aga Ruhullah to NC candidate

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Lok Sabha member, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, said on Monday that his loyalty is to his conscience and not to anything else.

The senior NC leader was reacting to a statement by the NC candidate for Budgam assembly constituency by-election, Aga Syed Mehmood, who said Ruhullah will campaign for the NC during the campaign in the constituency.

Ruhullah had earlier said he cannot face the people as the promises made to them by the party had remained unfulfilled.

He had two days back asked the Omar Abdullah-headed NC government to make public the recommendations on reservations in government jobs and professional courses made by the cabinet sub-committee, which were accepted by the cabinet in its last meeting.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told a media conference later that the recommendations made on reservations cannot be made public unless these are accepted by the Lieutenant Governor.

“It would not only be violating the procedure, but it would border on being unlawful to make these recommendations public before the Lieutenant Governor approves them.

“I am the last person to act under pressure,” Omar told the media conference, while reacting to Ruhullah’s demand to make these recommendations public.

The Chief Minister said that reservations in government jobs and professional colleges should be merit-oriented, and the larger quota must be available for the open merit candidates.

“This has been the public demand, and in response to this demand, the government has set up a cabinet sub-committee headed by Education Minister Sakina Itoo,” the Chief Minister said.

In a post on X today, Ruhullah said his loyalty rests with his conscience and principles, not with narratives being imposed upon him.

“My loyalty is to my conscience and principles. While I hold respect for my elders in my family, I request them not to belittle my fight (our fight). If they can’t comprehend it and be part of it, at least don’t drag me and my struggle to this level,” Ruhullah said.

The strong statement made by the NC MP indicates his resolve to remain away from the poll campaign process.

Ruhullah has an appreciable public following in his native district of Budgam, and he is also a voter for the Budgam assembly seat, where voting is scheduled to be held on November 11.

