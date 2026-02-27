My goal is to bring BJP back to power in K’taka: Yediyurappa

Shivamogga, Feb 27 (IANS) Karnataka former Chief Minister and Central Parliamentary Committee Member B. S. Yediyurappa said that his sole goal in the coming days is to travel across the length and breadth of Karnataka and bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power in the state.

Read More

He was speaking after being felicitated during celebrations organised in his hometown, Shikaripura, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Yediyurappa said he would make sincere efforts to bring the party back to power and appealed to supporters to extend their cooperation and support.

He said that achievements should speak for themselves and that speaking alone should not be considered an achievement. He expressed confidence that he had made sincere efforts, beyond his capacity, for the development of oppressed, deprived, and Dalit communities.

He noted that the Bhagyalakshmi scheme introduced during his tenure had brought new hope and improved the lives of millions of girl children.

Yediyurappa said farmers in the state should be able to live with peace, dignity, and self-respect, and added that he had given priority to irrigation projects to support their welfare.

He stated that his efforts were not limited to Shikaripura but were aimed at the overall development of the entire state. He also urged party workers and leaders to strive to uproot corruption and work towards bringing the BJP back to power.

Meanwhile, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya, taking to social media, conveyed his wishes, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to farmer-leader and Karmayogi B. S. Yediyurappa, who laid a strong foundation for the BJP in Karnataka by bringing the party to power for the first time in South India."

"I pray to God to bless you with a longer life, good health, and peace," Surya stated.

--IANS

mka/dan