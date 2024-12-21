"My faith in justice has been shattered, but I will not stop," says victim's wife in 2015 Shimla murder case

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): In a case that continues to haunt Shimla district, Virendra Thakur, the widow of Narbir Singh, remains resolute in her pursuit of justice. A brutal murder in the village of Tuil in March 2015 claimed two lives, ending this week in a partial conviction that has left the victim's family disillusioned and frustrated.

On Friday, an Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced 33 individuals to prison terms of up to seven years for charges including grievous hurt, house trespass, and mischief by fire. However, none of the accused were convicted of murder or kidnapping, as the court cited a lack of individual culpability for acquittals under Sections 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The horrific events of 11 March 2015 unfolded against the backdrop of a wedding celebration that turned deadly due to a long-standing feud. Narbir Singh, who left the festivities, became embroiled in a violent mob incident. Witness accounts and the petitioner's statements revealed that tensions escalated when stones were thrown at the wedding venue, prompting a group to storm Narbir's house. Armed with a firearm, Narbir attempted to defend himself. Amid the chaos, his gun discharged, fatally wounding a man named Bantu.

Enraged by Bantu's death, the crowd turned into an uncontrollable mob. They dragged Narbir from his home, brutally beat him, and ultimately set his body ablaze--a shocking act of vigilantism that shook the region.

Virendra Thakur filed an FIR implicating 33 individuals under multiple sections of the IPC, including charges of murder, kidnapping, arson, and rioting. After years of hearings, the court found insufficient evidence to establish the individual roles of those accused in the murders. Charges under Sections 302, 364, and 436 were dropped, while convictions were made under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 440 (mischief by fire), and 452 (house trespass).

The court imposed a maximum sentence of seven years for house trespass and ordered monetary compensation under Section 440. However, for Thakur, these convictions fell far short of justice. "Despite weapons being recovered and the crime being proven, the punishment does not reflect the gravity of their actions. If not these accused, who killed my husband? This is my right to know," she said.

The widow, who has spent nearly a decade navigating the legal system, expressed her frustration and fears. Living in proximity to the accused, she has repeatedly voiced concerns for her and her children's safety. Thakur has demanded the installation of CCTV cameras at her home, fencing for her property, and adequate security measures.

"I feel alone and vulnerable. The accused are from the same area, and I constantly feel threatened. If the government and judiciary cannot protect me, then let them impose President's Rule in this state," she said.

She also alleged that her public prosecutor was changed at the last moment, undermining her case. "My faith in justice has been shattered, but I will not stop. I will take this fight to the High Court, the Supreme Court, and even to the President if I must," she declared.

In his judgment, the court highlighted the challenges in convicting individuals in mob cases due to the difficulty of pinpointing individual roles. While the court emphasised accountability under other charges, it admitted the limitations of the evidence in establishing murder.

Despite the setbacks, Thakur remains determined to fight. "The court's decision may have broken my trust in justice, but it hasn't broken my spirit. I will continue to fight for my husband's memory and my family's safety," she said.

