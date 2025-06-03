Muzaffarpur minor rape: Bihar Health Minister forms committee to probe case

Patna, June 3 (IANS) Amid widespread outrage over the death of a Dalit minor girl who was allegedly denied immediate medical attention at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee.

The incident has sparked intense political reactions, with demands for accountability and the resignation of the Health Minister gaining momentum.

The minor girl, a victim of sexual assault in Muzaffarpur, was transferred to PMCH for treatment. Shockingly, she was allegedly kept inside an ambulance for nearly four hours after reaching the hospital, as no bed was provided.

The girl later succumbed to her injuries.

Health Minister Pandey, addressing the media persons, said, "An investigation committee comprising three senior Directors in Chief, RN Chaudhary, BK Singh, and Pramod Kumar, has been constituted. One team will visit SKMCH Muzaffarpur, while the other will gather details from PMCH Patna. Action will be taken based on their report."

He further added that the Muzaffarpur Police has arrested the accused, and the SSP has assured a speedy trial within 15 days to ensure justice.

Despite the action announced, opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the state government.

Congress staged a protest, demanding Minister Pandey's resignation, while RJD called the incident a brutal reflection of Bihar's "collapsed healthcare system and law and order".

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor termed the incident an example of "rising anarchy and government apathy".

The opposition alleged that the girl was first neglected by the law and order system, and later by the Health Department, pointing to "systemic negligence and administrative insensitivity".

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took cognisance of the matter and demanded reports from the Bihar DGP and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department on the Muzaffarpur sexual assault case of the 10-year-old girl.

Civil society members and social activists across Bihar have joined in demanding justice for the victims and reform in public health infrastructure.

--IANS

ajk/svn