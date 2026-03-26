Muzaffarpur killing: Tejashwi criticises Nitish Kumar for selecting SHO for the award​

Patna, March 26 (IANS) A major political storm has erupted in Muzaffarpur after serious allegations were made by Tejashwi Yadav regarding the killing of a local resident during a police operation.​

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While uploading a post on social media X on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that in the Gaighat police station area, a Sub-Inspector—allegedly under the influence of alcohol—entered the house of farmer Jagatveer Rai and shot him dead.​

Terming the incident as the height of anarchy, he accused the state government led by Nitish Kumar of failing to take action against the accused officer.​

Tejashwi alleged that the Bihar Police have been unable—or unwilling—to arrest the Sub-Inspector, claiming that he is reportedly hiding under the protection of an influential liquor mafia figure in Muzaffarpur.​

He further alleged that political patronage is preventing any action, questioning why police have not conducted raids to apprehend the accused.​

Adding to the controversy, Tejashwi pointed to an official communication from the Tirhut Range DIG’s office, where the name of Sub-Inspector Raja Singh (SHO, Gaighat) allegedly appears in a list of officers selected for the “Veer Pashupatinath Medal” for exemplary service.​

He highlighted the contradiction—on one hand, the officer faces serious allegations, while on the other, preparations are reportedly underway to honour him at an event scheduled for April 9, 2026.​

The RJD leader launched a scathing critique of the police administration, alleging systemic corruption and breakdown of accountability.​

He warned that if swift action is not taken and justice is not delivered, public anger could spill onto the streets, holding the government and administration responsible for any escalation.​

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has made it clear that it will fight at every level to secure justice for the late Jagatveer Rai, intensifying the political confrontation in Muzaffarpur.​

Since the incident, the district has been witnessing strong public outrage and growing agitation.​

While the police department is reportedly moving ahead with preparations for a medal distribution ceremony, the opposition has sharply criticized the move, calling it insensitive and inappropriate under the circumstances.​

Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, have framed the issue as a larger question of accountability and justice, arguing that honouring an officer facing serious allegations sends the wrong message.​

With tensions rising on the ground, all eyes are now on the state government led by Nitish Kumar—whether it will review the list of awardees or proceed as planned, potentially fuelling further public anger.​

--IANS

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