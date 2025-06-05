Muzaffarpur Dalit girl rape case: Accused Mukesh Kumar Rai surrenders after 'bulldozer action'

Patna, June 5 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events in the Muzaffarpur Dalit girl case, the main accused, Mukesh Kumar Rai, surrendered before the police after the district administration demolished his house and eatery (dhaba) on Thursday.

The bulldozer action came in the wake of widespread public outrage over the death of an 11-year-old Dalit girl, who was sexually assaulted and later died after she was allegedly denied urgent medical care.

Responding to public anger and political condemnation, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had earlier announced strict action against the accused during his visit to the victim's house on Thursday.

After a few hours, a bulldozer action akin to the “Yogi model” of Uttar Pradesh was executed.

Under the leadership of Rural SP Vidyasagar and SDM West Shreya Shri, a heavy police contingent arrived at Mukesh Rai’s residence and dhaba, located in the jurisdiction of the Turki police station area.

The property was confiscated, and a bulldozer razed both structures.

Fearing further consequences , Mukesh Rai surrendered to the police shortly after the demolition began.

The district police confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and a charge sheet will be filed promptly.

On May 26, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was sexually assaulted in a village under Kudhni police station.

Post-assault, the child was brought to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur, but received negligent treatment and was referred to PMCH, Patna.

At PMCH, she was not allotted a bed, was left in an ambulance for four hours, and later succumbed to her injuries.

Following the incident, protests erupted across Bihar, with leaders from the Congress, RJD, and Jan Suraj Party demanding accountability and action.

Opposition parties condemned the law and order breakdown and healthcare negligence, holding the government responsible for the girl's death.

Protesters claimed that timely medical intervention could have saved her life.

In response, the government suspended the SKMCH superintendent, removed a deputy superintendent of PMCH, and suspended three police officials, though critics say these actions were superficial and delayed.

The brutal nature of the crime, combined with administrative failure and caste-based insensitivity, has triggered state-wide outrage.

Citizens, activists, and rights organizations are demanding speedy trial and conviction under the POCSO and SC/ST Atrocities Act.

This incident has become a flashpoint in Bihar politics and raised serious questions about the state’s healthcare system, police responsiveness, and caste-based injustices.

The bulldozer action has set a precedent, but the public now awaits judicial justice for the minor victim.

