Muslims are safer in India than anywhere else in world: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj has voiced his support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that "Muslims are safe in the state," asserting that Muslims are safer in India than anywhere else in the world.

Speaking on the revival of pilgrimage sites, the BJP MP said that the things will be done in a democratic manner.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Maharaj stated, "I want to say that Muslims are safer in UP and India than anywhere else in the world, not even in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Balochistan. Whatever will be done, it will be done in a democratic manner. We are against whatever the Muslim invaders have done."

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that "Muslims are safe in the state," BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said that the BJP's national policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

"BJP's national policy is clear in itself - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'... it is the government's responsibility to take everyone into confidence, and the government is discharging it very well. Yogi Adityanath has also said the same in his statement, there is no connection with any person or religion, the connection is with the person's thoughts and I think Yogi Adityanath has clarified very well that both Hindus and Muslims should be safe in Uttar Pradesh and the country," Sharma told ANI.

In an interview with ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state.

CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families.

"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally.

CM Yogi reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest, emphasizing that communal riots in the state have stopped since the BJP came to power in 2017.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are the safest. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe. If there were riots here in UP before 2017, if Hindu shops were burning, then Muslim shops were also burning. If Hindu houses were burning, then Muslim houses were also burning. And after 2017, the riots stopped," he added.

"I am an ordinary citizen, a citizen of Uttar Pradesh. And I am a Yogi who wishes for everyone's happiness. I believe in everyone's support and development," the UP CM stated. (ANI)