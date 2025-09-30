Muslim law Board seeks release of Bareilly’s Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, others

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan along with several others, following a flare-up in Bareilly, and demanded their immediate release, a statement said.

Clashes erupted in Bareilly’s Kotwali area on September 26 after a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside a mosque following the cancellation of a demonstration announced by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested on September 27 for allegedly masterminding the violence. He is currently under judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the AIMPLB slammed the threatening statements issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the vindictive attitude of the police.

The Board expressed concern over police action against peaceful demonstrations taking place across the state in response to the Kanpur incident, in which some youth were allegedly booked for displaying ‘I Love Mohammad’ posters.

In a press statement, Dr S. Q. R. Ilyas, spokesperson of the Board, said that the peaceful protest by Muslims over the Kanpur incident is not a crime, and the irresponsible and aggressive response of the police is a gross abuse of power and an act of extreme injustice.

“The use of the slogan ‘I Love Muhammad’ is neither illegal nor unconstitutional. People of other faiths in India also express similar devotion towards their revered figures, and no police or administrative action is ever taken against them,” he said.

Therefore, filing an FIR over the display of such a banner in Kanpur is deeply irresponsible and blatantly discriminatory, he said.

The spokesperson further stated that the arrogant and authoritarian language used by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh against Maulana Tasser Raza Khan and the peaceful protesters in Bareilly is completely unbecoming of the office and dignity of a Chief Minister, he said.

The Board spokesman said the CM must remember that he is an elected Chief Minister under the Constitution of India, and not the leader of any particular community.

“He represents all citizens of the state, and therefore must refrain from using communal and biased language,” he said.

