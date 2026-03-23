Musi Riverfront development: Telangana CM promises rehabilitation of all displaced

Hyderabad, March 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday assured that all families to be displaced by the Musi Riverfront development project will be provided rehabilitation.

Read More

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the government formulated a roadmap for the development of Musi and assured that all the displaced will be provided rehabilitation.

"We will not render anyone living alongside Musi homeless. We will not cause harm to even a single individual," the CM said while appealing to the political parties to stop false propaganda against the Musi project.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government is ready to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, comprising IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, for the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

While seeking suggestions from the opposition parties, he said they feel uncomfortable submitting suggestions directly to him, and he was to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The CM criticised the previous BRS government for abandoning the Musi project. Revanth Reddy referred to the claim by Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao that he established the Musi River Development Corporation. He asked why the BRS was politicising the project.

He revealed that the government has secured permission from the Airports Authority of India to develop an underpass road at Begumpet Airport. The underpass will be constructed beneath the runway, making it the first of its kind in the country, the Chief Minister said, adding that the government wants to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said measures were also taken to clear encroachments from footpaths in order to safeguard human lives and allocated designated spaces for street vendors. To ease the parking problem, a multi-level car parking facility was also established near KBR Park. Work on the elevated corridors along the Nalgonda and Vijayawada routes was also in progress.

The Chief Minister highlighted Telangana Rising 2047 and the development of the PURE, CURE, and RARE regions to drive sustainable development and economic growth across Telangana. "We will also establish an industrial corridor spanning an area of 10,000 square kilometres,” he said.

The CM explained that Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru are facing the threat of rising air pollution, traffic congestion, floods, and other civic problems. Hyderabad is known as the "City of Rocks and Lakes." Although we often refer to it as the "Old City," it represents the original core of the metropolis. The city is home to numerous historical landmarks, including the Charminar, Gulzar Houz, and the Legislative Council building.

Revanth Reddy noted that, despite its glorious history, Hyderabad is now facing challenges. In view of the exponential increase in vehicle numbers, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need to establish adequate parking facilities to accommodate this growing volume.

Apart from developing the Secunderabad and Cherlapally railway stations, the CM said that Metro rail expansion work will begin soon. " We have decided to take over the Metro project after holding discussions with L&T. Since the Metro rail lacked last-mile connectivity, the government proposed Metro expansion, and the Union government also responded positively.”

CM Revanth Reddy said that relocating polluting industries outside the ORR in Hyderabad will help provide land for the middle class. As a result, Hyderabad will become a more liveable city. The HILT policy has been introduced to prevent Hyderabad from experiencing air pollution levels comparable to Delhi. The government is reclassifying land from industrial zones to multi-use zones. "

The CM said that the government prepared a big plan to construct an elevated corridor running through the heart of the city, alongside the Musi River, stretching from Gandipet to Gourelli. The corridor will help travel from Gandipet to Gourelli—a distance of 40 kilometres in a short time.

--IANS

ms/uk