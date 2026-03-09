'Murder everywhere': Palaniswamy slams DMK over law and order in TN

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday, launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging a serious deterioration in law and order across the state.

Read More

In a social media statement on X, Palaniswami claimed that under the DMK-led state government, violent crimes had become rampant and were no longer isolated incidents.

He remarked that the state was witnessing "murder everywhere, always", rather than sporadic occurrences, and accused the state government of failing to ensure the safety of citizens.

Referring to a series of recent crime reports in the state, the former Chief Minister cited the murder of a senior citizen in Krishnagiri district and the alleged sexual assault on the victim's wife, describing the incident as "deeply disturbing".

Palaniswami also pointed to the killing of two individuals in Tirusoolam near Chennai and the murder of a farmer in Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district, saying such incidents reflected a worrying trend.

"What a horrible situation this is for senior citizens, who do not feel secure even inside their homes," the former Chief Minister said.

He also questioned whether Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had addressed the worsening law and order situation in the state over the past five years.

Palaniswami also alleged that Chief Minister Stalin had failed to respond adequately to rising crime in the state and called on the state government to take immediate and stringent action against those responsible for the recent incidents.

He said that the state administration must prioritise the safety of the public and restore confidence among residents.

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also criticised the DMK government, highlighting an alleged case of sexual harassment involving a seven-year-old girl in Namakkal district.

Dhinakaran said the incident, which reportedly occurred during the International Women's Day celebrations on March 8, raised serious questions about the safety of women and children in the state.

He accused the state government of failing to create a secure environment for women, both in public spaces and within their homes.

"When there is no safety for women anywhere in the state, it is shameful for the Chief Minister to project himself as a protector of women," Dhinakaran said.

The allegations from opposition leaders come amid an increasingly charged political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu as political parties intensify their poll campaigns ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

aal/khz