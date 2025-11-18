Murder convict serving life term in Tihar jail arrested from Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) A team of the Kolkata Police and Delhi Police, on Tuesday, arrested a murder accused from Kolkata who fled from the Tihar Jail, officials said.

According to the police, the notorious gangster from Uttar Pradesh was out on parole but did not return to Tihar jail and has been in hiding in the Topsia area of the city.

He was arrested from the Ripon Street in Kolkata in a joint operation by officers of the Kolkata Police and the Delhi Police.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Shorab, who is serving a life sentence.

Police said that he is convicted of multiple murders.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "Today, a team of Delhi Police requested for police assistance for conducting raid with Delhi Police Special Cell. During prolonged search and technical assistance, one Sohrab (38) was arrested from a house in Ripon Street. He hails from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh."

The notorious criminal had also committed crimes in Delhi as well.

He was currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

He was released on parole in June this year.

The accused person's parole ended in July and since then he has been hiding.

"He is also involved in around 20 criminal cases which includes six to seven murder cases, few attempt to murder cases and also robbery cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," the senior police officer said.

According to police sources, three brothers -- Salim, Rustam and Shorab used to run a gang.

Several charges including murder and robbery were filed against them.

In 2005, Shorab committed three murders in an hour on the occasion of Eid.

However, he was later arrested in connection with that murder.

Later in 2011, Shorab and one of his brothers were arrested in connection with the robbery of a gold shop and murder in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

A Delhi court sentenced both of them to life imprisonment.

Since then, Shorab has been imprisoned in the Tihar Jail.

After a long imprisonment, Shorab was released on parole on June 26 this year citing his wife's illness.

He was supposed to return to jail on July 4. However, he did not return.

He fled to a relative's house in Topsia in Kolkata.

He was staying there in disguise.

He was also working as an app cab driver by hiding his identity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police formed a special investigation team as the notorious gangster did not return to jail.

