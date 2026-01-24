Murder case filed in Ahmedabad couple’s shooting deaths, Cong MP’s nephew named

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Officials on Saturday registered a murder case against Yashrajsinh Gohil, who died in a shooting incident at his residence, after investigations suggested he fatally shot his wife, Rajeshwariba, before taking his own life.

The incident took place late on the night of January 21 at the couple’s residence in NRI Tower, located on Judges Bungalow Road in Ahmedabad.

Yashrajsinh, the nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, had married Rajeshwariba approximately two months ago.

According to police officials, the couple had returned home after attending a social function and appeared normal before the incident.

Initial information suggested that the deaths may have been caused by an accidental firing of a weapon. However, subsequent forensic and post-mortem examinations led investigators to reassess the circumstances.

A police official said that the post-mortem report confirmed Rajeshwariba died due to shock and excessive blood loss resulting from a gunshot wound to the head.

Forensic experts further established that the revolver involved could not have discharged without intentional pressure on the trigger, ruling out the possibility of an accidental firing. Only two bullets were recovered from the revolver, which raised further questions for investigators.

Police are also examining the couple’s mobile phones and reviewing technical evidence. CCTV cameras installed inside the flat were found to be switched off at the time of the incident, though footage from nearby cameras showed no unusual behaviour before the couple returned home.

ACP (A Division) Jayesh Bhrambhatt has been named as the complainant in the case. He said that initial statements, including those given by Yashrajsinh’s mother, had pointed towards an accidental discharge, but forensic findings suggest otherwise.

Ambulance services received an emergency call at around 11.42 p.m. and reached the residence within minutes. Paramedics found Rajeshwariba unresponsive with a gunshot wound and declared her dead at the scene.

Yashrajsinh is alleged to have subsequently shot himself with the same revolver in the presence of his mother and medical personnel.

Police confirmed that there were no prior complaints or reported disputes involving the couple. Officials continue to examine all aspects of the case, with forensic and technical analyses still underway.

