Murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi brought shame to Indore: MP minister

Indore, June 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that Meghalaya honeymoon murder case accused Sonam Raghuvanshi has brought the "shame for entire Indore City".

Vijayvargiya, who belongs to Indore, said that such incident should never happen because it adversely affects not just the individual or particular families, but to the entire society.

The Minister said that he feels "shame" even to talk about Sonam Raghuvanshi, who killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon trip in Meghalaya.

"Being a public representative of Indore, I feel shame even taking her (Sonam Raghuvanshi) name. She has brought shame for entire Indore," Vijayvargiya said addressing a programme in Indore.

Addressing the gathering at the programme, the BJP leader appealed to parents to teach the values of life to their children, otherwise, all efforts of raising their children are in vain, and they will become like "Sonam Raghuvanshi".

"It is good to teach children to read and write, but it's equally important to instill values in them, otherwise, they will become like Sonam Raghuvanshi. She has brought the shame to entire Indore," Vijayvargiya said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also expressed his shock over the horrific and mysterious killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, saying the incident was painful.

He has said that one mistake has not only destroyed many lives, but shattered several families, including of those who killed Raja Raghuvanshi.

"I am really hurt by this incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Allowing our children go so far also needs to be thought about," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

Sonam's brother Govind Raghuvanshi, who ran from Indore to Meghalaya and knocked every possible door to bring her sister and brother-in-law back to home alive when the news of their missing from Meghalaya surfaced, shattered in grief, on Wednesday, said, "Sonam deserves death penalty."

After meeting with Raja Raghuvanshi's family in Indore, Govind said that his family has decided to boycott Sonam Raghuvanshi completely.

"We will boycott her completely. No one would visit her. We will not provide any help during court proceedings in Meghalaya. If the court finds her guilty, we will wish she gets the death penalty for her crime," Govind, who was accompanied by Raja's brother Vipin, told media persons.

However, responding to Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha's relationship, Govind said that he wasn't aware of it.

“I came to know it from the media only. Raj Kushwaha was just an employee in our family business. What I can say is that she used to tie a rakhi to Raj," he added.

