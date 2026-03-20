Mumbai woman duped of Rs 15.93 lakh in ‘Jinn-Tantric cure’ cyber fraud

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) A shocking case of cyber fraud has emerged from Mumbai’s Sion area, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 15.93 lakh by fraudsters posing as spiritual healers claiming to use' jinns' (supernatural spirits) and tantric powers. The scam, which began on social media, continued systematically for nearly two and a half years.

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According to officials, the Mumbai Cyber Cell has registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the matter. Police said the victim, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, first came into contact with the accused in 2023 while browsing Instagram.

She reportedly came across a post titled “Powerful Obsession Healer”, which claimed to offer solutions for issues related to career, relationships, and personal well-being. After clicking the link in the post, she was directed to WhatsApp, where she began communicating with an unidentified individual who introduced himself alternately as “Wahid” and “Sahil”.

Police said the accused initially gained the victim’s trust by assuring her of a bright future. He then persuaded her to undergo a special tantric ritual, claiming it would resolve her problems. Over time, the accused told her that he possessed a jinn capable of fulfilling all her desires, including financial success and personal happiness.

Believing his claims, the woman agreed to proceed with the rituals. The fraud began with a demand of Rs 25,000. However, the accused continued to extract money from her on various pretexts, including incomplete rituals, the need to remove negative energy, and even threats that the jinn had become angry and required appeasement.

As the deception deepened, the victim continued transferring money into multiple bank accounts provided by the accused. Each transaction was made under different names, including Sumra Mohammed, Mohsin Salim, and Gulnaz, raising suspicions of the involvement of an organised cybercrime syndicate.

In a particularly distressing turn, the woman even sold her family’s gold to arrange funds and handed the money to the fraudsters. Despite repeated payments, no results were delivered, and the demands for money continued unabated.

It was only after a prolonged period that the victim realised she had been cheated. She subsequently contacted the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 and lodged a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Cell began tracing the Instagram accounts, mobile numbers, and bank details linked to the accused. Investigators believe the case may be part of a larger network targeting individuals through social media by exploiting superstition and emotional vulnerability.

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious while engaging with unknown individuals online and to avoid falling prey to claims involving supernatural powers or guaranteed solutions to personal problems.

--IANS

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