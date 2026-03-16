Mumbai to launch tech-based ‘Tree Health Audit’ in two suburban wards​

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday announced that, to strengthen environmental conservation and tree preservation in Mumbai, a pilot project for an in‑depth assessment of all trees, using modern technology, will be launched in the R‑Central and H‑West Wards of the city. ​

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He was speaking at a high‑level meeting on tree conservation.​

He said a comprehensive system will be developed to digitally map, assess the health of and manage every tree in Mumbai’s suburban areas. ​

Using advanced technology, the initiative will provide detailed information on the age, species, health status, branch growth, pruning needs and environmental benefits of all trees in these wards.​

As part of the project, LiDAR technology will be used for 3D imaging to create accurate digital records. Each tree will receive a unique digital code that captures data on growth patterns, carbon absorption capacity, contributions to pollution reduction, rainwater drainage, and other environmental benefits.​

To examine the internal condition of trees, modern instruments such as Resistographs will be used. These tools can detect internal decay, cavities or structural damage in the trunk without cutting the tree. ​

This will allow a quick assessment of whether a tree is safe or poses a risk.

He added that current tree surveys in Mumbai are mainly conducted manually and often fail to detect internal damage, leading to unexpected tree falls. ​

The new digital system will enable detailed analysis of such incidents, identify underlying causes and even determine whether trees have been deliberately poisoned.​

Under this system, an integrated framework will be established for digital surveying, health assessment, diagnosis, treatment and accident analysis of trees. ​

The pilot project will first be implemented in the R‑Central and H‑West Wards, with funding from the District Development Fund.​

--IANS

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