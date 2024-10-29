Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders for a month citing security reasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Mumbai Police have implemented a temporary ban on the use of all kinds of drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and hot air balloons for a month, an official order said on Tuesday.

The police issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), that said that it will be in force from October 31 to November 29.

The order said, "It is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drones. remote controlled micro-light aircraft, and para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of the public at large, destroying public property, and causing disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area."

The police also mentioned that any person violating the order will be punished under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Notably, Maharashtra will witness election rallies and campaigns of prominent political leaders for the Assembly polls that will be held on November 20 along with the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in light of rising pollution levels across the country on Tuesday issued new guidelines for the use of firecrackers during the Diwali festival.

The BMC's official statement underscores that the air quality in Mumbai has significantly deteriorated and that firecrackers contribute to this problem.

The BMC has advised Mumbai residents to refrain from bursting firecrackers after 10 PM and has urged people to reduce the number of firecrackers they use.

"Pollution is rapidly increasing across the country, and the air quality in Mumbai has also deteriorated significantly. During the Diwali festival, people light firecrackers, which contributes to air pollution," the statement read.

According to the new guidelines, firecrackers should only be ignited in open areas and not in narrow streets or crowded places. The BMC underlined the importance of using as few firecrackers as possible to minimise air and noise pollution.

The health risks associated with firecracker use were also highlighted, as air pollution can lead to serious health issues for vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and asthma patients. Residents were urged to be mindful of these risks. (ANI)

