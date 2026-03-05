Mumbai Police arrest Bengal man linked to 50 threats targeting schools, metro stations

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from the 24 Parganas district of West Bengal for allegedly issuing more than 50 bomb threats targeting multiple locations across the country, including schools, the stock exchange, and metro stations in Mumbai and other states, the officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sourav Vishwas (28), is alleged to have sent threatening emails over the past five days to create panic and spread fear among the public. According to police officials, the threats were sent to locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, and several other states.

Officials from the Dindoshi Police Station stated that on February 27 at 8.46 a.m., an email was sent to various schools and metro stations in Mumbai, warning that bombs would be detonated within the next two days. The message triggered an alarm among security agencies, prompting an immediate response. A case was registered at the Dindoshi police station, and a detailed investigation was launched.

Through technical analysis and email tracking, investigators traced the origin of the email to New Barrackpore in West Bengal. The probe revealed that the sender was Saurav Biswas. A special team from the Dindoshi police was dispatched to West Bengal to apprehend the suspect.

During the investigation, it also came to light that the accused had sent a similar threatening email to authorities in Ahmedabad on February 16. The Ahmedabad City Cyber Police had registered a case and detained him on March 1. Mumbai Police subsequently took him into custody.

Police are currently interrogating the accused to determine whether the threats were intended as a prank or if a larger conspiracy or network is involved.

Dindoshi Police are also initiating legal procedures and court formalities to obtain the accused's custody to further investigate the conspiracy behind the threats issued to Mumbai establishments.

