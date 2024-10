Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): At least nine people were injured following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Sunday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The stampede occurred due to a rush on platform number 1, where a crowd gathered for Bandra-Gorakhpur Express at Bandra Terminus station.

Following the incident, the injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital, the BMC further said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)