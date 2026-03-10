Mumbai Metro urges safety after video shows child performing risky stunts inside coach

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) A video shared by Maha Mumbai Metro on social media has sparked concerns over passenger safety after a child was seen performing risky stunts inside a metro coach. The clip, reportedly sent by a vigilant passenger, shows the child engaging in unsafe behaviour during the journey, prompting authorities to issue a public advisory.

The incident came to light after the official Maha Mumbai Metro account on social media platform X shared the video and appealed to parents to ensure that children follow safety rules while travelling in public transport.

In the footage, the child can be seen hanging from a handle that is meant for standing commuters to hold during the ride. Instead of using it for support, the child appears to be performing stunts while the train is in motion. The act has raised concerns about the potential risks involved, as such behaviour could endanger not only the child but also other passengers travelling in the coach.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd also issued a message urging parents to guide children about responsible behaviour while using public transport.

"Our alert passenger @varshasay sent us this video of a child performing some unsafe stunts inside our metro. We appeal to all parents to discourage their children from playing this way inside the metro. It is unsafe for your kids and also other passengers. It is also a punishable offence. Maha Mumbai Metro is public property, teach your children to treat it with care and respect."

With the metro network in Mumbai witnessing a steady rise in daily commuters, authorities have repeatedly highlighted the need for passengers to strictly follow safety guidelines inside trains and stations. Officials also encourage commuters to report any unusual or unsafe activities during their travel so that timely action can be taken.

The video quickly gained attention online, with many users expressing concern over the possible safety hazards. Several social media users pointed out that such behaviour could lead to accidents and called for greater awareness among parents and guardians.

At the same time, some users also highlighted a broader issue, suggesting that the limited availability of recreational spaces for children in the city might be pushing them to channel their energy in inappropriate places such as public transport.

The incident once again underscores the importance of responsible conduct in shared public spaces. As Mumbai’s metro network continues to expand and serve thousands of commuters every day, authorities emphasise that cooperation from the public is essential to maintain safety and ensure a comfortable journey for all passengers.

--IANS

jk/vd