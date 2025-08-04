Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 cross 200 million rides: Official

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Mumbai’s transformative urban mobility story has reached a new high — 200 million passenger journeys on the Maha Mumbai Metro network in just 39 months. Since its inception, the Maha Mumbai Metro has witnessed consistent growth in commuter trust and ridership, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a release on Monday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The success of Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar to Gundavli) reflects the power of timely execution and people-centric planning. Infrastructure is the backbone of Maharashtra’s development. The 200 million ridership milestone proves that the people of Mumbai have embraced the Metro as their trusted companion. Our government remains committed to expanding this network further to bring convenience, connectivity, and cleaner air to every corner of this megacity.”

Giving the details of how these two metro lines have crossed 200 lines, MMRDA in a release said: “On April 2, 2022: 19,451 passengers took a ride on a single day, January 27, 2023: 1 crore (10 million), May 28, 2024: 10 crore (100 million), January 4, 2025: 15 crore (150 million) journeys, July 8, 2025: Record 3 lakh+ passengers in a single day and August 2025: 200 million total journeys and counting. From helping office-goers beat traffic, to giving students and senior citizens safe, climate-controlled comfort, the Metro is now firmly embedded in the city’s rhythm—connecting suburbs, decongesting roads, and cutting commute times by more than half.”

According to MMRDA, the Metro has reduced travel times for millions, offered safe, air-conditioned, efficient travel, cut down vehicular congestion and emissions and connected distant suburbs to the city’s heart.

The achievement also highlights the environmental impact -- every Metro journey helps reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, easing congestion and cutting carbon emissions. With over 3 lakh commuters using Metro Lines 2A and 7 daily, the shift towards mass rapid transit is both visible and measurable, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister & MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said: "The success of Maha Mumbai Metro reflects the power of timely execution and people-centric planning. This isn’t just a mobility achievement -- it’s a quality-of-life transformation. With every Metro ride, we move closer to our vision of a connected Mumbai, where no citizen is left behind.”

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee remarked: “Crossing 200 million passenger journeys is not just a statistic; it’s the story of a city transforming through public will and policy vision. A consistent monthly growth of 4–5 per cent in ridership reflects how Mumbaikars are steadily opting for smarter travel choices. This achievement belongs to every passenger who chose the Metro over congestion and pollution. Together, we are shaping a future-ready Mumbai.”

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd managing director Rubal Agarwal said: "This milestone is the result of seamless coordination, committed teams, and, above all, the trust of our citizens. Our operational teams work round the clock to ensure safety, cleanliness, and efficiency. We’re now focusing on the next frontier -- enhancing service frequency, onboarding digital ticketing tools, and ensuring last-mile connectivity.”

